Ebonyi’ll never be part of Biafra, says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has declared that the state will never be part of Biafra. According to him, Ebonyi is better in a fair and equitable Nigeria. “If anybody tells you about Biafra, Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra,” Umahi said. He stated this at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, during a reception on Thursday, organised for him after declaring his presidential bid in Abuja. The governor said: “Let nobody be afraid of the Presidency of an Igboman. An Igboman is a builder and not a destroyer.

There is no Igboman that will be President of this country and would like to divide or destroy it because we have investments everywhere. “First and foremost, I have been saying it. If anybody tells you about Biafra, Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra. “We have so oppressed and now we are finding our feet and you want us to go back. We will not. We will not. We are better in a fair and equitable Nigeria. And we are not going anywhere.

 

