Ebonyi’s new medical varsity followed due process – Orji

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that the newly approved medical university in the state, King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, followed due process. The state said the university was not a private university, contrary to such speculation.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki. He described the institution as a creation of the law of the state House of Assembly and accented to by Governor Dave Umahi. There had been insinuations in some quarters that the university, which was approved a few days ago by the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) was a private university owned by Governor Umahi. Orji noted that the university had a status of a public school with provisions on establishment, composition and management.

