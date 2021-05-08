Arts & Entertainments

EbonyLife begins principal photograph for ‘Chief Daddy 2’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Production has reportedly kicked off for a sequel to EbonyLife film’s 2018 hit comedy ‘Chief Daddy’. According to Mo Abudu, principal photography began on Thursday with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as the director of photography. A statement from her reads in part: “It is always great to be back on set. Our cameras started rolling this morning on the set of Chief Daddy 2 with our amazing cast and crew. We are really excited about bringing you another amazing film.” It will be recall that the media mogul confirmed a ‘Chief Daddy’ sequel in June 2020. She further revealed that the forthcoming film had been greenlit by Netflix for release in 2021. The star-studded comedy will see Funke Akindele-Bello, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, and Dakore Akande as they reprise their roles.

