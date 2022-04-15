Business

EbonyLife graduates 125 film makers

Posted on

EbonyLife Creative Academy, in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Creative Industry (LACI), has graduated about 125 film graduands for the Class of March 2022. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Head of Programming for EbonyLife Media, Ms. Heidi UYs, explained that the intending prospective film actors were presented with different certificates in films making and production at the institute to boost their careers in Nigeria’s lucrative creative industry. According to her, about 125 individuals graduated for the Class of March 2022, while the Academy has graduated about 500 students so far since its inception.

UYs said the EbonyLife Creative Academy was specifically created to support the creative and entertainment industry in the area of film production by ensuring that Nigerian films are projected to the world positively. The Head of Programming for EbonyLife Media, disclosed that Nigeria was blessed with inspiring talents in the entertainment industry and EbonyLife Creative Academy is a key platform to discover them, give them the necessary learning and project them to the world as global ambassadors of the country.

She explained that some of the Alumni of EbonyLife Creative Academy are already participating in block buster movies in the world by flying the colour of Nigeria at the international scene, adding that this won’t have been possible without the support of Lagos State Government through LACI. To her, global platform like Netflix entering the filming industry will provide key avenue for film actors to be financially rewarded and attracting the much needed empowerment. The 125 graduands were certified in different categories of film making, including, Audio film, visual based production, art directing home and TV, art of screen writing, cinamatology and lighting, acting, directing, film production amongst others.

 

Our Reporters

