Ebri congratulates C’River gov-elect, Otu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Former Cross River State Governor Clement Ebri has congratulated Governor-elect Bassey Edet Out on his election. Ebri was the governor of Cross River in 1992. He said: “Well deserving as your victory is, it comes with an enormous burden of responsibility. It is primarily a call to provide sterling leadership to the people of Cross River State, through humble service. “Over the years you have proven yourself to be a dynamic, compassionate, courageous, Godfearing and decent gentleman with an uncanny sense of purpose that is people centred.

“This you have demonstrated consistently in and out of the political arena. “And it is this quality and more that have galvanized the hearts and Goodwill of the people of Cross River State to vote for you as their next governor. “Your mandate is indeed people’s mandate and therefore the well-being and progress of every Cross Riverian (at home and in diaspora) as well as everyone residing or who has a legitimate concern in our beloved state is now your responsibility.”

#ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kebbi Presidential Election

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi Presidential election Results: Fakai Local Government Area. Registered Voters: 57,148 Accredited voters:24,776 Results A-25 AA-8 AAC-13 ADC- 35 ADP-66 APC- 8140 APGA-50 APM-29 APP-17 BP-14 LP-450 NNPP-201 NRM-36 PDP-6072 PRP-50 SDP-10 YPP-11 ZLP-17 Total valid Vote -15243 Rejected vote -1423 Total vote cast-1667. Bunza Local government Area. Registered Voters:78499 Accredited Voters:24465. Results: APC – […]
VP Slot: Delta agog as Okowa gets grand reception

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Commercial activities were paralysed in Asaba, Delta State capital Thursday, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was treated to a grand reception for emerging as the running mate to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, some former governors of the state, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and […]
My ambition to rule Lagos as governor still intact -Olajide Adediran (Jandor)

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos, a movement within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has reiterated his ambition to rule Lagos State as governor from 2023. Adediran, who spoke in an interview, said that Lagos4Lagos is a movement that seeks to do things differently; a movement […]

