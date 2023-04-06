Ebri congratulates C’River gov-elect, Otu

Former Cross River State Governor Clement Ebri has congratulated Governor-elect Bassey Edet Out on his election. Ebri was the governor of Cross River in 1992. He said: “Well deserving as your victory is, it comes with an enormous burden of responsibility. It is primarily a call to provide sterling leadership to the people of Cross River State, through humble service. “Over the years you have proven yourself to be a dynamic, compassionate, courageous, Godfearing and decent gentleman with an uncanny sense of purpose that is people centred.

“This you have demonstrated consistently in and out of the political arena. “And it is this quality and more that have galvanized the hearts and Goodwill of the people of Cross River State to vote for you as their next governor. “Your mandate is indeed people’s mandate and therefore the well-being and progress of every Cross Riverian (at home and in diaspora) as well as everyone residing or who has a legitimate concern in our beloved state is now your responsibility.”

