Ebri: There must be dialogue before restructuring

Chief Clement Ebri is a former Governor of Cross River State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he bares his mind on a number of national issues, including restructuring

There have been calls for restructuring by Nigerians. What is your opinion on this?

I believe the President should call for a dialogue to discuss the issue of restructuring. Such should be attended by the Presidency, governors and leadership of the legislature. The proposed dialogue would consider all the issues challenging the nation and areas which need constitutional amendment before a subsequent bill for amendment of the constitution can be sent to the National Assembly for action.

Between 2000 and 2001, you headed the Presidential Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution. What were the salient points of the subsequent report you presented?

At that time, there were enormous challenges in the country also and we tailored our reports to address the numerous problems that had arisen on the implementation of the Constitution.

We looked at issues like local government creation, devolution of powers, revenue allocation, a tenure system and all of that.

At that time, we believed that tinkering with the Constitution could bring about fundamental changes in the way the country is being run.

But with the passage of time, I am beginning to think that Nigeria needs to go deeper to be able to address some of these challenges. For instance, the issue surrounding elections and incumbency, our committee agreed to a five-year non-consecutive tenure for the term of governors and President, which means you can never succeed yourself.

In other words, if you do a five-year tenure and you leave, you have to leave first but you can come back after some years if the people really want you.

But staying one term and moving on to another was not right at all because there’s tendency for incumbency factor to be used to perpetuate self in office. However, I am worried that every National Assembly that comes in has been going on and on to review the Constitution. Yet, we are not seeing anything. In fact, I cannot even place my hands on anything tangible that they achieved as a result of that.

Do you still think that suggestion would have reduced abuse of incumbency power?

We thought that such a suggestion would have gone a long way in reducing the use of incumbency power. But looking at it even now, I think that enough was not done to stop people from continuing to perpetuate it.

Do you think that if a dialogue is initiated now, the amendment of the Constitution will have an easy passage considering what is going on with the Constitution review process currently?

I believe that if a dialogue is initiated by the president and attended by the presidency, the governors and the legislators, any decision and agreement at that level will have a seamless passage in the National Assembly as well as the required concurrence from the State Houses of Assembly. People have called for restructuring. It has merits.

Look at the merit and engage them in dialogue. There’s this saying that the end of communication is the beginning of violence. So, let’s discuss. For instance, what can we take off the Exclusive list? What can we share?

If something was on the Exclusive List before, it doesn’t mean it should be there forever. We should be able to adjust some of those things to be able to fit the present situation.

The issue of local government; what we are having now is a situation where people just believe that they must control all the arms in government.

The present situation in the country is said to be very dicey. What if dialogue and constitutional amendments alone do not solve it?

There are many dimensions to the talk on restructuring. If there is a need for adjustment in terms of revenue allocation, funding, etc, we should do that. We should keep adjusting and perfecting our union as a nation. A country like Nigeria is not easy to govern.

When in 2014, the then President Goodluck Jonathan initiated the Constitutional Conference, Nigeria wasn’t at the point of the spear as she is presently. Now danger signals are flashing in manners that it has not flashed before. So, we must adopt an approach to be able to arrest this situation before things get out of hand.

How would you assess the administration of President Buhari?

His administration has made some progress which should not be underrated in the midst of the challenges of insecurity and agitations for separation.

I still remember in this country when we all lined up with jerry cans and all sorts of containers to buy fuel. So, we must appreciate that some of those things have been put behind us. There are visible infrastructural developments and the President can do more.

But you can imagine if we had the fuel scarcity problem added to all what we are having now; that would have been a terrible situation. However, the President can take a more drastic step to address some of the problems plaguing the nation.

People want to see a President, who can bring some elements of surprises; where they will hear I’ve taken out this person and replaced him with this person because you have an objective you want to achieve, especially in those areas which he has targeted in his plans like security.

You can get up tomorrow and say I’m firing so and so person and bringing in a new person. Nigerians are people who want to see change. Immediately you do that, they will sit up.

What are your thoughts on the agitation for separation rocking the country currently?

If anyone wants to opt out of the federation, you should say come, what are your reasons, come forward let us discuss? It shouldn’t be something that will involve armed warfare and violence just because you want to be free.

I believe that with strong discussion, the Federal Government will be able to avert all these things. If IPOB has been declared a terrorist organization, then, engage the reasonable people in the region, so that they too can engage their own people: Call the Ohanaeze group and talk to them.

There are certain things that could be done in the interim to calm the tension.

Do you subscribe to the current system where we have a bi-cameral legislature?

If you look at the amount of money used in running the legislature under the presidential system, you will begin to wonder if we really need that system and I’m beginning to think too that the presidential system is too expensive for Nigeria. I think that lawmaking should be part-time.

Let them just go there, like in the first republic, for a few months with some basic allowance. If we have to tell ourselves the truth, I think that the first question that the lawmakers should ask themselves in the midst of things is: can we really run this kind of government?

They receive so many allowances and blotted budgets, etc. Again, the problem is, can these people preside over their demise? That is where the need for national dialogue comes in. It should be a national dialogue that will be able to produce results. The people that want restructuring must be patriotic.

Can you share your thoughts on State Police?

If you say there should be state police, it sounds very good but do you know that there’s a lot of impunity at the state level? And if you allow them to take total control, they can abuse it.

And maybe, during the election, you’ll find out that the police force is working for just one party in that state or it can be used to molest political opponents. So, if you must go to equity, you must go with clean hands. How can you guarantee that the opposition party will not be rounded up and given charges and jailed just to incapacitate them?

Don’t forget what I told you about the local government police those days. They called them “Damboka”. They did us something….oh, you could not have more than five people meeting. If you were escorting someone, you’ll be arrested.

The traditional rulers were being used to victimise political opponents. Nigeria is all about abuse and impunity.

A lot of things that people couldn’t do those days, like during elections, one person can just stand and write the whole results for one state.

What are the things put in place in terms of checks and balances? So, I agree that there should be restructuring: but how many items are there on the Exclusive List? Can we take item one to concurrent list or residual list and so on?

Governors have been clamouring for more responsibilities, asking the Federal Government to shed weights at the centre. Do you buy into this idea?

Right now, most of the states are crashing due to so many responsibilities. So, what will now happen if you throw those things at them?

Can they really shoulder the weight of all of that? Now, agriculture is something that the Federal Government can just give guidelines and the states will implement it. You don’t have to have a robust plan for agriculture as the Federal Government. It’s simply giving out machinery to people and then you move on.

Local government administration has been going through tough times. Do you think that it has achieved the purpose for which it was created?

I want to see that the local government system functions in the country. It’s important that we restore the glory of local government as before because that’s what helped in the past to provide employment at the local level and to provide economic activity that kept people busy instead of pushing everybody to the centre to involve in criminal activities.

You had the local government awarding contracts, do some culverts, bus stops and creating roads. Before you know it, all these people you’re calling restive youths will go there and work and the state will now be limited to doing big contracts.

