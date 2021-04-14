Ebube Agu: Don’t be deceived by S’East govs’ jamboree

Foremost pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has described the setting up of a security outfit codenamed; ‘Ebube Agu’ by South East governors as “yet another jamboree” and a “convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people.”

The SERG in a statement signed by its President/National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said the group aligned itself with the position of Dr. Sam Amadi, a lawyer and lecturer based in Abuja to the extent that; “the Federal Government’s anti-insurgency policy had continued to fail in tackling the security challenges in the country. “If Federal Government’s anti-crime and counter- terrorism policies were working, there would have been no need for the deafening call for a special security arrangement for the South- East people in the first place.

“So, for the South-East governors to declare and we quote: “That the five South-East states are on the same page with the Federal Government on the issue of security challenges in the country, to this end, the meeting makes it absolutely clear that the South-East will stand resolutely with the Federal Government to fight terrorists and bandits to a finish,” the governors said. “So, the SERG sees the latest move as yet another jamboree and a convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people of the region.

Like this: Like Loading...