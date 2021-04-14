News

Ebube Agu: Don’t be deceived by S’East govs’ jamboree

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Foremost pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has described the setting up of a security outfit codenamed; ‘Ebube Agu’ by South East governors as “yet another jamboree” and a “convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people.”

The SERG in a statement signed by its President/National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said the group aligned itself with the position of Dr. Sam Amadi, a lawyer and lecturer based in Abuja to the extent that; “the Federal Government’s anti-insurgency policy had continued to fail in tackling the security challenges in the country. “If Federal Government’s anti-crime and counter- terrorism policies were working, there would have been no need for the deafening call for a special security arrangement for the South- East people in the first place.

“So, for the South-East governors to declare and we quote: “That the five South-East states are on the same page with the Federal Government on the issue of security challenges in the country, to this end, the meeting makes it absolutely clear that the South-East will stand resolutely with the Federal Government to fight terrorists and bandits to a finish,” the governors said. “So, the SERG sees the latest move as yet another jamboree and a convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people of the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: Tension as Yahaya Bello heads APC’s shadow poll’s committee

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Following inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee ahead of the party’s primaries in Ondo State on July 20, the camp of the aspirants under the aegis of Unity Forum in the state have been thrown into confusion. The confusion and tension was being predicated upon by the appointment of Governor […]
News

Army: Colonel dies after ambush attack by Boko Haram

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

An ambush attack by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the Sabon Gari-Wajiroko general area of Borno State has resulted in the death of a senior officer involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, Col. DC Bako. The senior officer was said to be leading a patrol operation to clear the terrorist elements from the said […]
News

New Telegraph 2020 Awards: Wigwe: Growing Access Bank into a financial powerhouse

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Mr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (FCA) is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc. Under his leadership, Wigwe has changed the fortunes of the Tier 1 lender. With him, Access Bank has evolved into a world-class financial institution. Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1966, Herbert Wigwe found his calling quite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica