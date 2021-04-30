Politics

Ebube Agu will boost community policing – Ozigbo

A frontline governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has commended the South- East Governors’ Forum on the formation of a regional security outfit named Ebube Agu. Ozigbo commended the Forum for taking proactive measure geared towards curbing the menace of insecurity, which he said was rapidly overwhelming most parts of the country, including the South-East. According to him, “establishment of the regional security outfit is a welcome development.

The initiative’s added-benefit is that it will boost community policing efforts. I have advocated for such security measures anywhere and anytime I had the opportunity to discuss security issues. The failure of the Nigerian security architecture could be attributed, in part, to the fact that security personnel are often posted to locations they are unfamiliar with.

“It is difficult to police a community whose language you don’t understand; whose customs are alien to you, and whose social structure you know nothing about. The problems of the local people need to be met with localised solutions.” Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said he belongs to the group of Nigerians, who have been advocating for state policing; adding that such move would strengthen Nigeria’s internal security architecture. “State and community police is a common practice worldwide, especially the Western countries.

There are clear evidences of its positive results. I believe that with proper funding, meaningful synergy with national security organizations, and adequately motivated personnel, this nascent regional security outfit will complement the activities of our federal security agencies to achieve positive results. This is a combination that will be a panacea to the security challenges in the region,” he said.

Ozigbo further lauded the South East Governors’ Forum for banning open grazing within the region. He said that the move was long overdue, as no progressive society would encourage such archaic and crisis-ridden system of animal rearing in the 21st century. “We live in an ever-advancing world, where methods of farming and animal husbandry have been computerised and industrialised. Open grazing belongs to the past. Its downsides far outweigh its merits, and it must be done away with at this stage of our development,” Ozigbo maintained.

