Ebube Nwagbo: People’ll think I’m possessed if I don’t have a man

Delectable Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo, has raised her game by joining the league of filmmakers and becoming one of the most sought after celebrities. The mass communication graduate of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, in this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about her journey from acting to movie production, going against her parents’ will and men wanting to take advantage of her. Excerpts…

Was acting your childhood dream?

I will not say I have always wanted to be an actor, but I have always loved to be on television as a broadcaster. But somehow, acting found me and here I am today.

When did it dawn on you that you would make a living from acting?

When I shot my first movie; after the heat, I disappeared. I told them I could not cope with it and I did not want to act anymore. They called me for a second job, telling me that I would be allowed to leave after that. Afterwards, they still lured me to do the third one. Somehow, they wanted me. I ran away because I felt I could not deal with the pressure and drama. But, after sometime, I realised that it could be the right place for me. Now, I do not need anyone to tell me that it is meant for me. If I decide to leave Nollywood today, it is because I want to.

Is it a necessity to feature in any movie you produce?

I must not feature, but why would I produce a movie and I am not in it? Remember other people pay me to be in their movies. I feel it is what I love to do and being part of it adds value to the movie.

What’s the secret of your staying power?

The industry is very competitive. What I have tried to do is to be myself. When you’re yourself, it stands you out from others. If you are trying to be some other person, it is not you. I try to be me and I believe it is slow and steady. So, I would rather be here and steady than being forgotten so soon. I take things one after the other. At the same time, I try to be relevant in the industry because it is the only way nobody forgets you.

How did your background contribute to what you do today?

First of all, I come from a very strict home. Normally, my parents will not allow any of their children to do what I do today. I actually shot my first movie without telling my parents. People who knew me back at home still do not believe I am an actress. But being an actress has not changed me or given my parents reasons to regret allowing me to go into it. It has shaped me more and I do not forget where I come from. I am doing this for a reason and propose and I do not forget that. I do not forget where I come from and it helps me a lot.

Was there any time you wished you were not famous?

Yes, I have felt that many times. I always feel like quitting especially when they write things about me that are untrue. I think I actually quit, but after a while I said to myself that why should I? Most people who judge me are people who do not know you and you cannot keep explaining to everyone that what they wrote about you was untrue. I have learnt to live my life and focus on what is important. I think I have grown wiser and stronger. I just see some things as the downside of my job.

What is the major cooking blunder you’ve committed?

While growing up, whenever I made beans, it would get burnt. I do not do that anymore, but making beans then was scary. It would get burnt and undone.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as the lady who made an impact with her beauty and brains. People think that when you are pretty, you have nothing to offer. Even as an entrepreneur, I try to support young girls and encourage them that they could be beautiful and intelligent. I went through a lot as a young girl; men will want to take advantage of you. Be who you are; being in the limelight does not make you a lesser person.

How did you deal with men wanting to take advantage of you?

Even now, I still experience it. Things like that happen every day, especially when one puts herself in a vulnerable situation. The truth is that if you throw yourself at people, they will want to take advantage of you. It is now left for you to be strong and disciplined. As a producer, I have sought support from many men. They thought that asking them for something made me vulnerable and wanted to take advantage of that fact. I am one person who believes in me. You cannot put me in a position I do not want to be. Nobody should push you to do what you do not want to do because it makes you a lesser person. But when you believe in yourself, you will gain more respect. A lot of people want to come into Nollywood, thinking it is a bed of roses. There is nothing that comes easy.

Don’t you think being pretty also comes with its own baggage?

Yes, because it attracts a lot of male attention. And sometimes, people think you are beauty without brains. They think you are not good but for your beauty. Like I said, I am trying to prove them wrong. You can be pretty and intelligent; you can be pretty and responsible and you can be an actress and responsible. Sometimes, your beauty is your pain but you have to make good use of it and look at the advantages of being beautiful. That I am pretty is not by mistake; God made me this way.

How would you describe your style?

I wear whatever I am comfortable with; I do not move with the trend. I live to wear everything, depending on the occasion. I love everything that has to do with fashion.

