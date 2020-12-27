Ebube: We must stop discrimination against disabled people in politics’

The United Nations International Day for Disabled Persons was recently celebrated across the globe. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, the FCT Director of the International Association & World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Amb. (Prophetess) Happiness Ebube, speaks on the significance of the day and issues affecting people living with disabilities

What is the significance of the International Day for Disabled Persons? How does this impact their lives?

Thank you very much. The significance of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities is to raise awareness on the plight of these persons you know have physical and psychological issues. It is a day set aside to bring to the fore the problems these people face every day of their lives.

It is a day earmarked to look at the importance of assuaging the feelings of these very unalterable people whom many have abandoned or are not properly taken care of.

The UN in its wisdom deemed it fit to set aside every 3rd day of December to promote this great ideal and a greater understanding of disability issues so as to galvanise support for them.

What does the organisation IAWPA stand for? What do you do and who is behind it?

The International Association & World Peace Advocates, (IAWPA) stands for and promotes peace.

The organisation is chiefly interested in any activity or activities that promote global and national peace. Understanding the importance of development to peace, we are also involved in the promotion of sustainable development goals and how such goals can be achieved.

IAWPA is registered under the United Nations and is proud to be one of the organisations that enjoy the special consultative status of the economic and social council of the United Nations. We have lots of eminent Nigerians as members of the association who are eminent Peace Ambassadors.

Presently, Ambassador Chief Per Stepson from Denmark is the World Peace President and he has been working round the clock to promote peace globally especially in Nigeria and West Africa.

How does it feel like working for people with disabilities and what are the challenges?

The truth is that Nigerians have failed to show love and concern for issues that affect the vulnerable in society.

This is not just about people with disabilities but you can see the insensitivity of Nigerians n virtually every area that pertains to the vulnerable. Look at the issue of albinos, those with autism even the case of women. This group of persons are not being given due attention.

They are not accorded their rightful place in society. It is high time Nigeria stand up and defend the rights and privileges of the vulnerable people on issues affecting people with disabilities. You could see that most times, they are subjected to ridicule and inhuman treatment. Most people fail to understand that a lot of people who are disabled today were at one point in their lives able-bodied people but as a result of a twist of fate, they have become disabled today.

The government on its part has for long has been busy paying lip service on the issue of people living with disabilities.

I must congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, 11 years after ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities. Just recently, President Buhari also inaugurated the Board of the Peoples with Disabilities Commission

. This is very commendable but more needs to be done. I am aware that last year, Sen. Istifanus Gyang from Plateau State moved a motion on the floor of the Senate on policies to carter the needs of those living with disabilities, which the Senate unanimously adopted.

They even went to the extent of adopting the prayers of Sen. Abba Moro from Benue State that an endorsement fund should be set up in all 109 senatorial districts. But since then, nothing has been heard of the issue. I want the government and those in government to give priority attention to the wellbeing of people with disabilities and stop paying lip services.

We must know that disabled persons are human beings like us. They are not half-human, they are complete human beings who are also made in the image of God. They need our utmost attention and support to live their lives to the fullest.

How does IAWAP fund her activities and how are you coping with the negative effect of COVID-19 pandemic?

Like you observed, funding is a major issue especially in running any organisation but by the grace of God, we receive contributions from members as well as grants from some well-to-do members of the society. The issue is that we welcome funds not just from private individuals but from corporate bodies and bigger nongovernmental organisations.

Although, COVID-19 has generally affected a lot of things especially our programme but we are not deterred because we deployed a lot of people into the fields at the peak of the pandemic. We also distributed palliatives to help persons with disabilities overcome the devastating consequences of COVID-19. As an organisation, we are really trying to adjust our activities.

For example, our last programme at the Unity Fountain in Abuja was affected by COVID-19 as well as the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests. But we are not giving up and will continue to do our best to see that disabled persons are not relegated to the background but are given pride of place in the scheme of things in this country.

You promised to raise awareness on the condition of living of those with disabilities so that the state government could do more for them. How far have you gone in this respect?

The IAWPA has always celebrated every third day of December and have always used that day to draw attention to the plight of people living with disabilities. We believe more needs to be done and it doesn’t end just in a day. We intend to bring in various stakeholders into our awareness programmes especially celebrities as well as political actors.

It is rather unfortunate that some states never made statements on the plight of the disabled on the third of December. It is very unfortunate and I believe with prop-er publicity especially from non-governmental organisations, state governors will pick up. I am also using this medium as a wake-up call on the governors to please take the issue of persons with disabilities seriously.

It should not be a paper thing; they should be seen to be taken proactive actions that will show their seriousness on the issue. So, in the area of sensitisation, we are not relenting, we are going to do more within the confines of available funds.

Do you think Nigeria has the requisite legislation to cater for people living with disabilities? If not what do you think should be done?

The issue of requisite legislation is not the issue, what is lacking is the political will to implement the legislation that has been put in place. The Disabilities Act 2018, is there. What has been done to implement it? How many states have domesticated this law?

As a journalist, what are you doing to draw attention to the plight of persons with disabilities? Please, let us walk the talk and stop beating about the bush. The legislation is well crafted but implementation is zero. We must wake up and be proactive about the issue of people living with disabilities.

Domestic violence seems to be on the increase. What do you think is responsible for this and what can be done to curtail it?

Domestic violence is unfortunately on the increase and this is due mainly to moral decay. Any well brought up person will find it difficult to lay his hands on a woman.

But the situation is on the rise and I believe if people are made to pay for domestic violence, it will help reduce the incidences. So, we need strong legislation to address the scourge.

What are you doing to support the disabled persons in political activities as well as getting them employed in both the private and public sectors?

Part of the legislation is that people should not be discriminated against in employment on the basis of their disabilities.

But are we keeping to this? I think in one of the states, disabled persons had to shut down the secretariat of the state as a result of the government reneging on the number of chances they allocated to them. The government must keep its promises always not making political statements.

There is a section of the legislation that has to do with the issue of discrimination against persons with disabilities. It is important that even our judicial system take the issue seriously. I believe if the judiciary starts giving judgements against people who violate the disabilities act, people will wake up and stop discrimination against people with disabilities in every facet of life.

There is widespread poverty across the land and people with disabilities are among the worst hit. What plans do you have for them?

Ours is mainly to raise awareness on their plight but I believe as time goes by, we will explore avenues of empowering them especially with support from the government and other stakeholders.

