Ebubeagu: ALGON condemns PDP lawmakers’ motion

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday condemned the motion moved by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers at the National Assembly of Ebonyi State extraction, calling for the disbandment of the state chapter of Ebubeagu security outfit. The association, in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, condemned the motion, even as ALGON expressed regrets that such a motion was coming from elected members of the National Assembly, who ordinarily should know and understand the importance of security in the place of good governance. The House of Representatives lawmakers from the state had moved a motion accusing the state government of arming Ebubeagu operatives and using them for various extra-judicial activities and illegal operations in the state, and called for its disbandment. The motion was moved by Hon. Idu Igariwey (Afikpo North/South) and supported by four other PDP lawmakers, who are Hon. Livinus Makwe (Ohaozara, Ivo, Onicha), Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga (Abakaliki/Izzi), Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku (Ebonyi/Ohaukwu) and Hn. Edwin Nwonu (Ezza North/Ishielu) from the state.

 

