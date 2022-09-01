Ebubeagu allegedly invades Oba, attempts to kill youth chairman

Local vigilance operatives, also known as Ebubeagu, have allegedly invaded Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. A source who contacted New Telegraph said the militia came into the community and attempted to abduct the chairman of Oba Youth association. It was learnt that the youth chairman, whose name was not immediately ascertained, resisted them, causing them to shoot at him severally. The source, who begged not to be named said: “Ebube Agu entered Oba, wanted to kill Oba youth Chairman. The Oba youth Chairman is strong in all ramifications, and the bullet couldn’t enter. “He called the Oba people, who came and captured Ebube Agu people, beat them blue black, destroyed their motor, and took them to the palace”. The source added that fears have envelopedthe town becauseEbubeaguhasanantecedent of always returning to attack communities where they are humiliated. Meanwhile, in a chat with New Telegraph, a youth from the area who gave his name as Igwe Chinonso, said the operatives were men of the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG). A video of the attack, which was made available to New Telegraph also showed the damaged vehicles as bearing the inscription AVG.

