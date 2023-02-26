Ebubeagu Commander arrested with two rifles in Ebonyi

Policemen on routine election patrol in Ebonyi State yesterday arrested the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network disbanded by a Federal High Court.

The commander, Ibiam Ogbonna popularly known as World Cup, was arrested at polling unit 002, located at Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state

He was arrested with two pump action rifles hidden in his sienna bus, a machete and some charms.

It would be recalled that a Federal High court sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital had prescribed Ebubeagu Security Network in the state.

