Ebubeagu commander, two others killed in Ebonyi

A Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ogboji, Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Charles Nwankwo has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Nwankwo was killed by the gunmen in his house at about 1:00 am on Saturday.

A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print and visited the deceased family to condole with them, told Sunday Telegraph that the gunmen killed Nwankwo, collected his operational motorcycle and rifle and escaped.

The resident said although the Ogboji community was calm, the people are in shock over the incident.

The State Commandant of Ebubagu Security Network, Friday Nnanna Ujor who confirmed the incident, said he has no details on it.

Unknown gunmen have been killing Ebubeagu operatives in the local government and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, two members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state were also killed in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Mkpuma Akwatakwa community in the local government..

The two APC members were among the party supporters holding a meeting in the community when unknown gunmen stormed the area and shot the two members who names could not be immediately ascertained dead.

Some of the party supporters at the meeting were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the attack by the gunmen.

The State Commandant of Ebubeagu Security Network, Friday Nnanna Ujor confirmed the incident

