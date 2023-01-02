Metro & Crime

Ebubeagu commander's wife shot dead in Ebonyi, house burnt

Wife of the Ebubeagu commander in Owutu Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Urenwa Chima Kalu has been shot dead. The assailants also set the commander’s house ablaze, in the incident which occurred on New Year day.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident Anyanwu said, a report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, Ebonyi  State, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that, at about 0230hrs of 01/01/2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze while his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead.

 

“It has not been established meantime, who perpetrated the dastardly act, however, the said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.”

 

The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto. “It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year,” he said

 

