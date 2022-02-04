News

‘Ebubeagu has reduced armed robbery, kidnapping in S’East’

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comments Off on ‘Ebubeagu has reduced armed robbery, kidnapping in S’East’

A former Senator, who represented Ebonyi State at the National Assembly, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, yesterday said the Ebubeagu Security outfit has significantly reduced armed robbery, kidnap-ping and banditry in the state and the entire South-East geo-political zone. He noted that the objectives of establishing the outfit in the region by South-East governors had been achieved with relative peace in the zone, saying the outfit was legally established as the Federal Government and security chiefs were properly and duly consulted before it was initiated. Ucha, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and who represented Ebonyi Central at the Senate between 2003 and 2011, however, dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly members of the state extraction that the security out was being used by Governor Dave Umahi against his political opponents. He said: “Ebubeagu is a security outfit initiated by the five states in the South-East geo-political zone.

 

Our Reporters

