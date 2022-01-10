Ebubeagu man killed, partially burnt in Ebonyi

A 32-year old member of Ebubeagu security network, Ebonyi State command, Ifeanyi Orogbo has been murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons. The incident occurred in the night in Igweledeoha, Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state in his drinking joint in the community. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident. Odah said: “The DPO of Ikwo Police Division said that, “at about 3:am that he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha Amagu Ikwo that one Ebubeagu security outfit man, Ifeanyi Orogbo, aged 32, an indigene of Igweledeoha was murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons in his beer parlour shop along Eke Achara, Agubia road. “The DPO said as he received the information, he quickly mobilised a team of police operatives to the area, but the culprits have deserted the area. He said the corpse has been taken to general hospital for preservation and autopsy.” The PPRO, however, disclosed that two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident. She said the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu has expressed dismay over the killing of the Ebubeagu security man and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.
