Ebubeagu: PDP Accuses Umahi Of Constitution Violation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter has accused Governor Dave Umahi of violating the constitution by rebranding Ebubeagu Security Network which was disbanded by a federal high court.

The party stated this on Friday noted with worry the flagrant constitutional violations being carried out by Governor Umahi in the state.

It would be recalled that Umahi had formed two new security outfits in the state; Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps immediately after the disbandment of Ebubeagu by the court which he said was to protect the lives and properties of the people of the state.

But PDP in a statement signed by its Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, Moses Idika said “obviously, Governor Umahi has unleashed his new militia who are definitely the over 4000 Ebubeagu militia operatives that the court has proscribed and disbanded for being unlawful.

“Little wonder Oshiri (Onicha LGA) and Okpuitumo (Ikwo LGA) were swooped on by gunmen numbering over 100 on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“We therefore would want to directly inform the general public and especially the Security Chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to note that the new security outfits announced by Governor Umahi are the same Ebubeagu militia.

“Also, it is pertinent to note that the establishment of the said new security outfits by Governor Umahi remains opaque as the law establishing the said security outfits is unknown to the Ebonyi public; the modus operandi also is unknown just like the mode or when the operatives of the two security outfits were recruited remains a mystery.

“In the interest of public peace and smooth electioneering processes in Ebonyi State, Security Chiefs are encouraged to be vigilant having in mind that the desperation of Umahi seems to have taken up his senses of decency and he will stop at nothing to engender violence to justify his penchant for terrorizing dissenting voices.

“We understand that the collapsing fortunes of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi are a source of worry to Umahi and his co-travelers, but the beauty of democracy is the fact that the people are free to choose their leaders and not even Governor Umahi can stop the progress of Ebonyi people”.

