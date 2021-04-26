Ebubeagu: S’East govs, leaders direct lawmakers to amend state laws

…direct Ohanaeze Ndigbo to form peace

committees to reconcile aggrieved persons

As part of efforts towards giving effect to the establishment of regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, South East governors and leaders yesterday in Enugu directed the state houses of assembly within the zone to amend existing laws with a view to accommodating the new security organisation.

The leaders had, during a security summit in Owerri, Imo State, two weeks ago, announced the establishment of a regional security outfit to be named Ebubeagu (Greatness of a Lion). In a communiqué read by Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, the leaders directed the Attorneys General and Commissioners for Justice of the South East states to work with the Joint Security Committee, headed by General Obi Umahi (rtd) to come up with the amendment of the existing state laws to reflect the new Ebubeagu outfit.

The meeting condemned the attacks on the country home of the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma and other state infrastructure, and sympathized with him and called on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution. The meeting also directed the Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to immediately form two committees: South East Peace and Reconciliation Committee and Strategy and Welfare Committee. While the first committee would engage the people for the peace and security of the people and visitors, the second committee would engage and protect the people, especially those who are being unfairly treated. “South East governors and leaders re-stated the adoption of a common joint security outfit called Ebueagu with her regional headquarters in Enugu. “Ebubeagu will work with the police and other security agencies in her operations to protect lives and properties in the South East.

“The meeting is in support of restructuring, the setting up of state police and other national issues as discussed in the last NEC meeting. A committee has been set up to work out acceptable modalities and submit to NEC in its next meeting,” the communiqué reads.

The South East leaders restated their commitments to their state laws banning open grazing in the South East and urged the security agencies and the local vigilantes to enforce the ban in all states of South East.

The governors agreed on the implementation of various #EndSARS Youth Empowerment Programmes in the South East states as soon as possible. Aside from Umahi, governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State attended the meeting while Uzodimma of Imo State was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku.

