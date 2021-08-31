Ebubeaguarrests7forburglary, firearmsin Ebonyi

Metro & Crime

Ebubeagu arrests 7 for burglary, firearms in Ebonyi

The Ebubegu Security Outfit in Ebonyi State has arrested seven alleged criminal suspects for stealing, burglary and illegal possession of firearms in the state.

 

Some of the suspects who are between the ages of 16 to 27, were arrested at their different hideouts while others were arrested following a tip off by concerned members of the public.

 

The Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Internal Security, Panchris Ikechukwu Eze said that the suspects were arrested fol

lowing their criminal activities in the state. Eze stated that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, adding that the Ebubeagu security outfits is working to compliment the efforts of security agencies in the state. He noted that three of the suspects are from Ebonyi State,

 

Afikpo North, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara local government areas while two are from Anambra, Awka South and Idemili north local government

areas

 

He stated that the remaining two suspects hail from Cross River and Enugu State respectively.

 

According to him, their crimes range from illegal possession and application of fire arms and stealing. Eze reiterated his call for criminal elements to vacate Ebonyi State as the state will no longer be conducive for them to operate in anymore.

 

He noted that the Ebubeagu Security Network was not established to witch-hunt any politician or group of individuals as being alleged in some quarters, adding that those spreading the falsehood are the enemies of the state.

 

He pointed out that since the establishment of the outfit, crime and  criminality has reduced drastically in the state, adding that the network

 

Ebubeagu Security Outfit will not relent until crime is completely eliminated in the state.

