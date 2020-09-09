Ebuehi targets Eagles’ return

Twente right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is eager to return to the Nigeria national team after recovering from a career-threatening injury.

The 24-year-old signed for Portuguese giants Benfica following his showings for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The defender was one of the standout performers for Nigeria as they were eliminated in the group stage of the global tournament.

Ebuehi, however, ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments in July 2018 and subsequently missed the whole of 2018-19 season.

The former ADO Den Haag right-back was also not part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ebuehi, who recently joined Twente on loan to reignite his career, has appreciated the support he received during his difficult period and now looks forward to rejoining his Super Eagles teammates.

