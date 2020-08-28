Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka: My daughter speaks 4 languages at 3

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Popular media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has taken to social media to brag about the ‘genius’ of his threeyear- old daughter. He made an interesting revelation about the little one in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle.

Ebuka while responding to a post about Princess Charlotte’s being able to speak two different languages at the age of two, disclosed that his daughter already speaks four different languages at her age. “My daughter speaks 4 languages at 3. Oya, next?” Ebuka wrote on his page.

Upon making the revelation, several fans were spotted in his comment section with mixed reactions. “Don’t slow down on that pls. Actually, she has the natural capacity to absorb and speak 5 languages. It’s an innate ability people are not aware of nor exploit to children’s advantage,” one follower tweeted at the BBNaija host.

Another follower who reacted to his post said: “She is brilliant and worth celebrating but no reality show to showcase her to the public. Personally nothing wrong with the news, to me I am surprised to see a baby of 2 communicate as a multilingual effectively.” In a different tweet, Ebuka explained to a follower that his daughter speaks English, Igbo, Pidgin and French.

Our Reporters

