Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host of BBNAIJA Season 6

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

“Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija Let’s go again guys!!!”

Ebuka announced on his Instagram page where he shared a picture of himself and a funny clip saying “E shock you?”.

Ebuka first appeared on the Big Brother Nigeria platform as a contestant in the maiden edition of the show in 2006.

The show was put on hold after the first season until 2017 when it was rebranded as Big Brother Naija with Ebuka as the host.

He has hosted all four seasons of the Big Brother Naija show.

Like this: Like Loading...