Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka to continue as host of BBNaija

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has confirmed that for the 4th season in a row, he will continue as the host of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
Ebuka took to Twitter to share the exciting development. He shared, “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19”.
The confirmation comes days after the announcement of the premiere of the latest season billed to kick start July 19, 2020.

Ebuka took on hosting duties from the show’s second season in 2017. Himself has been in the Big Brother house in the first edition which aired in 2006 before returning as the host of the show taking the reins from Olisa Adibua who hosted the first edition.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Scriptural prescriptions for academic and general success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The popular saying that “With God nothing is impossible comes” to the fore in Joseph Ayeni’s small but mighty non-fictional book titled: “First Class Honours (Biblical Road to Academic Excellence).” Divided into five parts, the 47-page very engaging book highlights the author’s experiences during his undergraduate days at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, Osun […]
Arts & Entertainments

AKINOLA ‘SEGBOWE’ AKANO: Being Broke Inspired me to Write My First Film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

More known as Segbowe, his role in the popular TV sitcom, Awon Alaadun De, Akinola Akano is an actor, scriptwriter and producer. The actor who has featured in prominent television productions including Hotel Majestic and a brief stint in Tinsel spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the challenges he faced in his early in his journey […]
Arts & Entertainments

Funke Akindele gifts apartment to Pa James after flood incident

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has reportedly gifted an apartment to veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi also known as Pa James of the TV drama series Papa Ajasco. Pa James’ house was recently affected by the flood which sacked part of the community he lives in. Actress, Oluwakemi Adetoro Ojo also known as Kemi Korede announced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: