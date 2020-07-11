Ebuka to continue as host of BBNaija

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has confirmed that for the 4th season in a row, he will continue as the host of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Ebuka took to Twitter to share the exciting development. He shared, “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19”.

The confirmation comes days after the announcement of the premiere of the latest season billed to kick start July 19, 2020.

Ebuka took on hosting duties from the show’s second season in 2017. Himself has been in the Big Brother house in the first edition which aired in 2006 before returning as the host of the show taking the reins from Olisa Adibua who hosted the first edition.

