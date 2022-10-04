Ebun Comets, MFM, Grizzly Bear ready for Oguche/Bullet B’ball championship

Nigerian basketball league traditional teams such as Ebun Comets, Rivers Hoopers and First Bank are some of the top clubs already confirmed to feature in the next edition of the Sam Oguche Energy Bullet Basketball Championship.

The competition billed for November 1 to 6, 2022 will be staged at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere Lagos. Sam Oguche who spoke from his base in the USA by the weekend said just a few teams would be invited to join the list of the 19 already confirmed for the competition.

“We are almost good to go with the teams featuring this time. There are about two or three teams especially in the women’s category still under consideration,” he said. Oguche, an ex-Nigeria international who was also a guard with the Lagos Islanders had earlier said; “I am delighted once again to expand the next edition of the championship to add more teams.” Hoopers who represented Nigeria in the first edition of the African continental event, BAL are tipped as favourites for the trophy.

Lagos Legends are steadily on the rise while Abuja based scholars, Nile University cannot be overlooked. They have won the NBBF National Division Two League and later Division One.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...