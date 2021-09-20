News

ECA, ABCHealth partner on health summit investment

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will host a virtual Africa Investment Summit on Health 2021 (AIS) on September 20, 2021 from 10.00 – 12.30hrs Eastern Time Zone, on the margins of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, according to a press release.

 

The statement said that the summit would convene African Heads of Government and Ministers, continental, regional and global business leaders, and development institutions together to discuss strategies that will significantly increase access to vital health commodities and supplies in Africa leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and African Medicines Agency (AMA).

 

Speaking on the partnership, ABCHealth Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, stated: “We are confident of the impact this partnership will bring to bear on the continent.

 

It is our firm belief that with the public and private sectors working together, combining political will with business knowledge, Africa’s health sector can be built to the point where it will deliver affordable health to Africans in an equitable manner.”

