ECA faults planned constitution amendment, says exercise in futility

Eastern Consultative Forum (ECA) yesterday expressed support for a position by a Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) that the proposed round of constitution amendment by the 9thing National Assembly would end like the previous ones which ended in waste of resources and time.

ECA Secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, in a release said that the constitution amendment project embarked upon by the National Assembly was another conduit pipe to milk Nigeria dry as nothing good would come out. Ugochukwu-Uko said: “The Ekweremadu and Ihedioha constitution amendment rigmarole is still fresh in our memory and the report is still there. The plan to repeat same exercise at this time does not make sense one bit except if someone or a cabal is bent on altering a particular or particular sections of the Constitution to suit his or their hidden agenda. “In that case, such conspirators will only find themselves stoking trouble.

“The unitary 1999 Constitution ought to be discarded and replaced with a people’s constitution. The confidence of the people needs to be restored in our constitution, only when the people feel part of the making of the constitution. The military crafted, superintended and supervised the 1999 unitary document that has proven deficient and faulty through practice. “Lovers of Nigeria believe that only a people’s constitution affirmed at a referendum can and will move Nigeria forward.”

