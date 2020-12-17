Business

ECA focuses on private sector innovative financing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Tuesday launched its flagship Economic Report on Africa (ERA), empowering the continental private sector to thrive and drive the economic growth and recovery. The report titled: “Innovative Finance for Private Sector Development in Africa,” looks at innovative financing as a way of providing solutions to the challenges of private sector financing, to increase its resilience to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The report was presented during a virtual launch attended by some of Africa’s most eminent minds in the business and finance sectors, government officials, civil society, academia, representatives of the public and private sectors, as well as development partners.

In remarks made at the launch, Dr Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, expressed the hope that the analysis in the ERA would allow stakeholders, particularly during, and in the post-COVID-19 pandemic, to look at how financing and innovative tools for infrastructure, agriculture and technology, are designed as the Continent tries to build forward out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report examines the innovative financial instruments, practices and policies required to enable African countries to make a step-change in growing the gamut of businesses, including start-ups, micro and small enterprises, social enterprises, professional businesses, exchange- listed corporates, and public-private companies, that will drive inclusive economic growth, create jobs and pathways to better livelihoods for African people.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Still in search of hope for airlines

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

For now, airlines are preparing for a long, lonely fight for survival, a development that has prompted the question of capacity to hang on, WOLE SHADARE writes   Unforeseen crisis   An industry that is intimately familiar with failure confronts a crisis unlike any other. No amount of foresight could have prepared the industry for […]
Business

MainOne partners Microsoft on internet connectivity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

MainOne, West Africa’s leading communications services company for business, has announced that it has become the first Microsoft Azure Peering Services partner for West Africa, providing enterprises using Microsoft Cloud services with a secured, reliable and high performance experience relative to what is currently available in the market. MainOne now offers enterprises improved performance in […]
Business

Oil falls amid demand threat, lower-than-expected drop in stockpiles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Thursday as major producers warned of a risk to demand recovery if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while U.S. crude inventories dropped less than expected. Brent crude LCOc1 was down 34 cents, or 0.8%, at $45.03 a barrel by 0732 GMT. U.S. oil CLc1 was down 36 cents, or 0.8%, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: