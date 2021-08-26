Business

ECA partners African MSMEs on AfCFTA implementation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has begun consultation with African micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) using digital platforms. According to a statement from the Communications Section of the ECA, the consultation was with business management consultant AUNIQUEI, with funding from the European Union (EU).

Business leaders and experts from across Africa participated in a three-day event, which started last Wednesday, to gain insight into the challenges the agreement posed to small and medium businesses. In her opening speech, Director, African Institute for Development and Economic Planning (IDEP), Ms. Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane, said the gathering was intended to see how participants could boost the agreement’s implementation. “The meeting will offer the opportunity for MSMEs to reap the benefits of some of the work ECA is doing on MSME digitalisation and a digital application it is developing to help monitor and correct remarks capable of negatively impacting AfCFTA implementation,” Soltane said. The director added that the MSMEs should play their part alongside the public sector if the AfCFTA was to succeed.

The director further said Africa was making efforts to ensure the success of the agreement adding that when implemented, it would take Africa’s gross domestic product to $3.4 trillion. Similarly, ECA’s Senior Regional Adviser, Mr Adeyinka Adeyemi, said the forum’s objective was to seek to build a network of African MSMEs as well as to learn what the Af- CFTA meant to the enterprises and to help them make money.

“This meeting constitutes part of the strategy of the ECA to establish a continental network and interactions amongst MSMEs to grant them access to information and understanding on the implementation process as well as the impact of the free trade agreement,” Adeyemi highlighted. Event facilitator and Chief Executive Officer of AUNIQUEI, Bunmi Makinwa said the bottom line for the agreement was to ensure free movement of goods and services, enhance business interaction, and the prosperity of the continent.

Topics discussed were challenges of AfCFTA implementation, successes and factors that facilitate solutions; and AfCFTA implementation in countries, regions and in the business sectors. Others were political, economic and financial reforms on reducing the costs of trading; and logistics, infrastructure, and non-tariff measures to improve the investment and business climate.

Participants included representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Federation of West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), and women traders groups from across the continent. The consultation is part of a more extensive project aimed at deepening Africa’s trade integration through the effective implementation of the AfCFTA.

ECA has also been working with its partners including the African Union Commission (AUC), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and a selection of independent trade experts to ensure effective AfCFTA implementation strategies. The AfCFTA, which commenced operations on Jan. 1 is set to create the biggest free trade area in the world with a market of more than 1.2 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $2.5 trillion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG pays N96.8bn petrol subsidy in 10 days

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The subsidy payment on premium motor spirit (PMS) has risen to N96.8 billion in the last 10 days.   A document of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which showed this, added that the open price of petrol, has risen to N256 per litre. With the present pump price of petrol pegged at N162 per […]
Business

Labour seeks review of Pension Reform Act 2014

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following discrepancies noticed in the Pension Reform Act 2014, especially with regard to gratuity, organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Staff Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called for a review of the Act.   According to the Acting National President of the association, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, rather […]
Business

Roaming: NCC forecloses threat to infrastructure rollout

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said its plan to implement national roaming service in the country will not in any way affect the infrastructure rollout obligations of the service providers. The commission stated this in response to concerns by some operators that the roaming service may discourage other players from investing in further expansion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica