ECC: Leveraging technology for national security

Over the years, there have been calls on government to focus more on the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in addressing the country’s security challenges. One of the on-going projects of the Nigerian Communications Commission – the building of Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) across the country – is, however, raising hope in that regard. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Amidst rising insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari last week announced the replacement of Service Chiefs as part of efforts to rejig the country’s security architecture. But beyond the physical strength of the military forces, stakeholders have been clamouring for a more strategic and allencompassing approach involving the use of technology in tackling the country’s security challenge. This is one of the reasons the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has embarked on the establishment of Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) across the country. This is premised on the fact that prompt communication of security incidences to the security agencies would engender immediate response of the appropriate agent to address the situation. At the last count, the centres have been set up in 18 out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The target, according to the telecoms regulator, is to have the facility in all the states.

Important project

During the unveiling of the 112 National Emergency Number and ECC for the FCT, President Buhari underscored the significance of the ECC project, describing it as a project that would complement Federal Government’s efforts at enhancing the security of lives and property in the country. President Buhari said: “We have taken advantage of digital technologies to ensure that Nigerians in distress are only a dial away from the relevant emergency response institutions in the country via the 112 Number.” According to him, the NCC’s 112 National Emergency Number would go a long way in supporting our efforts to improve the security of lives and property. The project, he added, fell within the tripartite agenda of his administration, which focuses on addressing security issues, improving the economy, and curbing corruption. Also speaking at the launch of one of the centres in Katsina State, which was commissioned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the project was essentially aimed at enhancing the security of lives and property of the people in Katsina State. He commended the state governor for his contributions towards the successful launch. According to him, “it is common knowledge that security of life and property is a prerequisite for progress in any society or nation. Individuals, both great and small, often encounter emergency situations at different times in life. “However, it has become a common occurrence for innocent lives to be lost in minor emergencies, which ordinarily could have been averted if help was timely available. This is what obtains in developed societies with the ‘911’ service in the United States of America being one of the best-known examples of an emergency assistance number. “What we are witnessing is the birth of our national emergency number for the security of lives and properties of our people. Consequently, the NCC has approved a Toll-Free 3-digit number ‘112’ as the Universal Emergency Communication telephone number in Nigeria. “Through this dedicated number, members of the public can conveniently access help when in distress by simply dialling 112 from any of the networks they use and they shall not be charged.”

Stakeholders’ reactions

Speaking with our correspondent, Mr. Adewale Adeoye, an IT expert, said the country had for years neglected ICT as a potent national security tool. “The developed countries of the world understood the importance of ICT early enough and embraced it in all aspects of their policing and security. “What the NCC is doing now in the area of emergency communications centres is quite commendable as it is about the only technological input into the security that we can point at now. “I am aware more than half of the 36 states now have an ECC, if this is replicated in all the states, it would be a boost to the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country,” he said. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Tadex Technologies, Mr. Christopher Onah, the initiative of the telecoms regulator raises hope for Nigeria’s security problem. He, however, pointed out that the country would in addition to the ECCs deploy CCTV cameras in strategic places, especially, in major cities to improve security. “Emergency Communication Centres and the 112 emergency lines will, no doubt, help improve security in the country.

But the government must also go a step further in deploying technology for national security. All major cities need to be well equipped with functional CCTV cameras for proper policing,” he said.

The centre

Emergency Communication Centre is a one-stop-shop through, which members of the public can access help from any response agency such as the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), fire and ambulance services, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) among others, by dialling 112 from any network, free of charge. Each ECC is equipped with emergency communication facilities such as 11 workstations, 10 for call taking and one for the centre supervisor; a server system that receives and processes 112-calls from members of the public and then dispatches the calls to the appropriate agency that has the responsibility to attend to the specific emergency. Members of the public do not have to memorise several 11-digit numbers from different response agencies, as it may have been the case; power supply mix consisting of public power supply from the national grid, two units of 100KVA generators; and two units of 20KVA UPS powered by 160 units of 100AH inverter batteries and a 10KVA UPS powered by 16 units of 100AH inverter batteries; and the facility is also equipped with six dispatch workstations for the response agencies. At the moment, 18 states and the FCT have functional ECCs, but according to NCC, efforts are being made to activate ECCs in the remaining states of the federation. Currently, the commission said works were ongoing to build the facility in five states.

How it works

All telecom operators have been mandated to route emeringency calls through the dedicated three-digit toll-free number, 112, from each state to the emergency centre within that state. According to the NCC, the operators, who are resident in the ECC, will then process the distress call and contact the relevant emergency response agency. Aside from the FCT, beneficiary states of the ECC include Benue, Kwara, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Adamawa. The telecoms regulator said efforts are ongoing to deploy the ECC facility in other states of the Federation.

Global recognition

Interestingly, the commission’s efforts in the deployment of communication facilities for security has attracted attention beyond the shores of the country. Just recently, the commission received two international recognitions from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) in faraway Germany and the African Public Relations Association (APRA). The IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) 2020 won by the Commission and the APRA Certificate of Excellence to the commission were for “its harmonised emergency number, 112 and the construction of ECCs across the country” as well as for its efforts in “leveraging the emergency communication centres for national security” respectively. In recognition of the centrality of the ECC project to national security, Danbatta had received ‘Nigeria’s Goodwill Ambassador for Security and Emergency Management in Nigeria’ while the NCC, as a corporate organisation, was honoured with the ‘Corporate Social responsibility Award in Security and Emergency Management in the country’ at the Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA) 2020. At the 2020 edition of SAEMA, NCC was declared Winner of ‘Emergency Management Security and Emergency Management Award.’ In February 2020, the commission was also inducted into the membership of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), in recognition of the critical role the ECC project, being driven by Danbatta, is playing in enhancing the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Last line

While ICT cannot guarantee 100 per cent national security, putting in place modern ICT facilities such as biometric data collection, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) such as surveillance cameras, and Emergency Communications Centres, among others, would go a long way in assisting security agencies to address some of the challenges. This is why the NCC’s ECC project, coming at a time the country is in dire need of security solutions, is highly commendable.

