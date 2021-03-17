News

ECCIMA holds 32nd Enugu Int’l trade fair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday pleaded with the federal government to rise to its responsibilities of fully developing the Fair Complex the way it did to its counterparts in Lagos and Kaduna states.

Presidentof ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, who made the call while briefing journalists on activities for the 32nd Enugu International TradeFairslatedfromFriday 19th to Monday 29th March, 2021, stated that despite limited resources and apparent abandonment of the Fair Complex by the federal government, the Chamber would continue to provide conducive environment to hold its fairs by updating facilities at the complex. Nwandu said that amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests with attendant economic crunch, there was the pertinent need to continue growing the nation’s economy since it was the fulcrum of our survival.

His said: “Let me assure the general public that we shall be providing a conducive environment forthe hosting of this Fair as we shall continue to update facilities in the Trade Fair Complex withinourlimitedresources, praying that the Federal Government would rise to its responsibilities to fully develop the Fair Complex.

“Gentlemen of the press, the planning for the successfulhostingof the32ndedition of the Enugu International Trade fair began in the third quarterof 2020 amidsttheunfortunateeconomicchallenges occasioned by the corona virus pandemic, EndSARS protests, etc.” “It is therefore with satisfaction that I let you know that the chamber is making appreciable progress to ensure that the fair is successfully held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump says his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Donald Trump says his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19. The president wrote in a tweet: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!” Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the 2020 election results, is the latest person in the president’s inner circle to […]
News Top Stories

Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

•Says, no legal basis for action   The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly.   The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
News

Arewa Youths task EFCC boss on performance

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) yesterday hailed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), saying it was an indication that youths have what it takes to lead the country. They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, adding that it will herald “a shift […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica