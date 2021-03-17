ECCIMA holds 32nd Enugu Int’l trade fair

The Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday pleaded with the federal government to rise to its responsibilities of fully developing the Fair Complex the way it did to its counterparts in Lagos and Kaduna states.

Presidentof ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, who made the call while briefing journalists on activities for the 32nd Enugu International TradeFairslatedfromFriday 19th to Monday 29th March, 2021, stated that despite limited resources and apparent abandonment of the Fair Complex by the federal government, the Chamber would continue to provide conducive environment to hold its fairs by updating facilities at the complex. Nwandu said that amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests with attendant economic crunch, there was the pertinent need to continue growing the nation’s economy since it was the fulcrum of our survival.

His said: “Let me assure the general public that we shall be providing a conducive environment forthe hosting of this Fair as we shall continue to update facilities in the Trade Fair Complex withinourlimitedresources, praying that the Federal Government would rise to its responsibilities to fully develop the Fair Complex.

“Gentlemen of the press, the planning for the successfulhostingof the32ndedition of the Enugu International Trade fair began in the third quarterof 2020 amidsttheunfortunateeconomicchallenges occasioned by the corona virus pandemic, EndSARS protests, etc.” “It is therefore with satisfaction that I let you know that the chamber is making appreciable progress to ensure that the fair is successfully held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.”

