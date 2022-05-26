News

Echendu Unify: On a mission to spread hope

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Echendu Unify: On a mission to spread hope

Our world today is more prosperous than at any other time in history. Economic growth fueled by a sharp rise in science and technological advances has produced enormous wealth. But ironically, there is also an unprecedented level of poverty, and that is why the work done by charity initiatives like the Echendu Unify should be encouraged and replicated.

Echendu Unify is a brainchild of the Nigerian serial entrepreneur, Echendu Ndubuisi, fondly known as Lord Echendu. He established the non-profit organisation in 2015 with the aim of unifying people and ideas to create opportunities for a better world. Since its inception, Lord Echendu Ndubisi through the Echendu Unify foundation has kept true to this goal by carrying through several interventions that have started in Ghana and Nigeria with plans to out the less privileged across the West African region and beyond.

In one of its recent campaigns, the founder Lord Echendu and his team members were in Ghana where they carried out outreach to the House of Grace Children’s Home. The centre located in the Eastern Region serves as a refuge to orphans and street children, and received donations of food items and toiletries, with educational materials to support the children.

The outreach was also extended to the Ankaful Main Prison located in Cape Coast, where the Echendu Unify team led by Lord Echendu himself visited the inmates and prison officials to hand over food items and toiletries to aid with their welfare.

Lord Echendu Ndubisi disclosed that the foundation also had discussions with the officials about providing tools and equipment that will be used for skills acquisition programmes, in order to empower the inmates with valuable skills that they can use in sustaining themselves and reforming their minds while they serve their sentences and even after some are released back into the society.

Ussher Polyclinic in the capital city of Accra also benefited from the Echendu Unify charity outreach, as food items and toiletries were also donated to patients receiving treatment at the facility.

The outreach was also extended to include cash donations to support young Africans doing business in Ghana. The beneficiaries included 40 Ghanaians, 40 Nigerian, 10 Togolese, and 5 Ivorians. This is to help bolster entrepreneurship and contribute to a better society.

In Nigeria, Lord Echendu Ndubisi yet again through his Echendu Unify charity program also conducted wide outreach to homes for the elderly and to rural communities, putting smiles on faces and hope in the hearts of the aged and less privileged.

On one of his Live social broadcasts, Lord Echendu Ndubisi was quoted to have said: “I love to help people, it is my major purpose; to help a lot of individuals. Philanthropy is for humanity and we run this through the funds generated from each of my businesses. I will keep on doing this good work and nothing will stop me.”

Lord Echendu is a UK-trained engineer and the CEO of Echendu Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in the oil and gas, travel and tours, logistics, real estate, and property management industries, with operations that span across the UK, USA, Ghana and Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

17,141 teachers write professional qualifying exam nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 17,141 teachers on Saturday, sat for the first tranche of the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) nationwide.   Addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, reiterated that the Federal Government was not going […]
News

Afghanistan: US commander warns of possible civil war after withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Afghanistan risks sliding into civil war as the last American troops withdraw from the country, a top US commander has said. Fighting has surged since the US began leaving last month, with the Taliban seizing swathes of territory. All remaining US troops are expected to withdraw by an September 11 deadline, reports the BBC. […]
News

COVID-19: Concerns over second wave as Nigeria records 300 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicenter, Lagos State has reported 255 new cases being its highest number of single-day infections since August 22. This is coming 24 hours after the state recorded no new case of the virus. Other states with new coronavirus cases include FCT-27; Oyo-10; Kaduna-5; Ondo-2 and Kano-1. Nigeria now has over 64,000 Covid-19 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica