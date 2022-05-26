Echendu Unify: On a mission to spread hope

Our world today is more prosperous than at any other time in history. Economic growth fueled by a sharp rise in science and technological advances has produced enormous wealth. But ironically, there is also an unprecedented level of poverty, and that is why the work done by charity initiatives like the Echendu Unify should be encouraged and replicated.

Echendu Unify is a brainchild of the Nigerian serial entrepreneur, Echendu Ndubuisi, fondly known as Lord Echendu. He established the non-profit organisation in 2015 with the aim of unifying people and ideas to create opportunities for a better world. Since its inception, Lord Echendu Ndubisi through the Echendu Unify foundation has kept true to this goal by carrying through several interventions that have started in Ghana and Nigeria with plans to out the less privileged across the West African region and beyond.

In one of its recent campaigns, the founder Lord Echendu and his team members were in Ghana where they carried out outreach to the House of Grace Children’s Home. The centre located in the Eastern Region serves as a refuge to orphans and street children, and received donations of food items and toiletries, with educational materials to support the children.

The outreach was also extended to the Ankaful Main Prison located in Cape Coast, where the Echendu Unify team led by Lord Echendu himself visited the inmates and prison officials to hand over food items and toiletries to aid with their welfare.

Lord Echendu Ndubisi disclosed that the foundation also had discussions with the officials about providing tools and equipment that will be used for skills acquisition programmes, in order to empower the inmates with valuable skills that they can use in sustaining themselves and reforming their minds while they serve their sentences and even after some are released back into the society.

Ussher Polyclinic in the capital city of Accra also benefited from the Echendu Unify charity outreach, as food items and toiletries were also donated to patients receiving treatment at the facility.

The outreach was also extended to include cash donations to support young Africans doing business in Ghana. The beneficiaries included 40 Ghanaians, 40 Nigerian, 10 Togolese, and 5 Ivorians. This is to help bolster entrepreneurship and contribute to a better society.

In Nigeria, Lord Echendu Ndubisi yet again through his Echendu Unify charity program also conducted wide outreach to homes for the elderly and to rural communities, putting smiles on faces and hope in the hearts of the aged and less privileged.

On one of his Live social broadcasts, Lord Echendu Ndubisi was quoted to have said: “I love to help people, it is my major purpose; to help a lot of individuals. Philanthropy is for humanity and we run this through the funds generated from each of my businesses. I will keep on doing this good work and nothing will stop me.”

Lord Echendu is a UK-trained engineer and the CEO of Echendu Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in the oil and gas, travel and tours, logistics, real estate, and property management industries, with operations that span across the UK, USA, Ghana and Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...