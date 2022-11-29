Echoes From Kaduna: Did S’East govs found ESN?

B etween the 13 and the 15th of October 2022, the Kaduna State Government headlined the 7th edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest7.0).

The forum was initiated in 2015 by the administration of Governor El-Rufai as an annual economic conference aimed at promoting trade and investment in Kaduna State. This year’s event featured politicians from diverse backgrounds who used the occasion to address economic issues that faced the country. The host himself admitted that the ruling party has failed in its economic policies.

Despite trying to be at their very best, all the presidential candidates made one or two faux pas which are excusable. Politicians are not infallible. Every single politician has his/her own share of mis-speaks hence they are allowed to walk back their statements. Tinubu for instance gaffed where he described the host as ‘a man who can turn ruins to bad’. I am sure that slip wasn’t what he intended, yet his distractors set the social media on fire.

They said he was incoherently stumbled on words. Not many also understood the relevance of his analogy between climate change and a church rat eating poisoned communion. Atiku Abubakar also made a major slip when he said the North does not want the Yoruba or Igbo man as President. Certainly, that’s not the true intent of his statement.

Atiku’s response would have been a near perfect answer if he stopped at the point where he said ‘what the average northerner needs is a Pan Nigerian President of Northern extraction’. The additional statements that followed were low. I felt like muting the mic on him. That slip was not helpful to his image as a unifier and bridge builder.

Even when his campaign walked back on the statement by offering a clarification, some people still clobbered him. ‘The mother of all gaffes’ was nevertheless the slip by the Labour party candidate. Here I am not referring to his claim of lifting 450m people out of poverty as governor. Anambra could hardly boast of a population of 12m people and the entire Nigeria’s population stands a little above 250m. I think he got his cramming all wrong.

Here is what I consider the ‘Mother of all Gaffes’. In an attempt to dodge the question why he has not openly condemned the activities of IPOB/ Eastern Security Network – Obi claimed that ESN was formed by South East Governors. That to me was incorrect and a major faux pass. Like other campaigns that walked back on their statements, I expected that the Obidients should have dealt with this gaffe in a mature manner and put it to rest. Surprisingly they held their principal as infallible.

An objective fact cannot be argued about. Information can only be true or false. The issue here is whether or not the South East governors organised the Eastern Security Network (ESN) as claimed by Mr. Peter Obi? My answer to this question is, NO. And this is verifiable. The South East Governors Forum, of which Peter Obi at some time was the Chairman, is a forum with a limited sphere of influence restricted to the South East.

This is not open to debate. For emphasis, there is a remarkable difference between Eastern Nigeria and South East Nigeria. Whereas Eastern Nigeria comprises states in both the South- South and South East Zones, the South East is limited to the five Igbo speaking states of Nigeria. Therefore, there is no way the South East governors will organise a security outfit to cover areas outside their sphere of influence.

The fact is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) created and established ESN in 2020. The South-eastern governors had nothing to do with the ESN presently and in the past. It wasn’t their brainchild, and they didn’t even come up with the name and have never offered support or cover for the group. When ESN was formed, IPOB issued a statement published in Vanguard Newspaper, posted on December 14, 2020.

The group said: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce with delight, that IPOB has floated a special security network to guard and protect the whole of Biafraland from the rampaging killer herdsmen terrorists activities and other criminal groups in our land.

After IPOB established ESN, the South Eastern Governors belatedly floated the notion of Ebubeagu in 2021, which IPOB vowed would never fly. The Ebubeagu unit founded by the South East governors has been battling with ESN for supremacy. In light of this, one has to wonder why Mr. Peter Obi would make such a blatant ‘mistake,’ and why he and his Campaign have failed to walk back on the claim. Or they believe it wasn’t a mistake in the first place.

In several social network forums, some fanatical obidients persist in saying he was right. Unfortunately, he was dead incorrect. Their obstinacy makes the idea that it was just a slip of the tongue not to hold water. His answer to the question posed to him in Kaduna remained unanswered. The questioner wanted to know why he hasn’t spoken out against IPOB/actions. Obviously, the correct response was not that Eastern Governors founded ESN, else he would have been able to condemn it. ESN was not founded by South East Governors.

As a result, Obi has left the question unanswered and this will likely dog him through the election especially from Nigerians who want answers I pray that individuals who claim to love Peter Obi more than others aren’t just using his run for office to vent their own animosity and petty concerns.

In that case, they should put on their thinking caps and stop bombarding us with insults and meaningless chatter on WhatsApp designed solely to stroke the egos of the already converted.

With due respect, I must remind my Obidient brethren that the North will always remember that the Labour Party candidate, either provided a false answer when asked a question regarding IPOB/ESN or pretended that he is ignorant about the ESN’s founding members (which is impossible) or he was trying to hide a dark secret hence he avoided the subject about him not publicly condemning IPOB/ ESN activities or he is in love with them.

The fact that HE Peter Obi, after all these months, still doesn’t seem to realize that the IPOB/ESN question could be his potential waterloo if it wasn’t handled properly and prepared for it, even as he was going to the North, so as to soberly confront it, leaves much to be desired for any sincere, informed, and discerning mind or politician. The North is not naive or easily misled by grammar, noise, or sentiments/ emotions when it comes to politics.

They think in terms of the future and conduct themselves in a business-like, pragmatic, strategic, calculating, and futuristic manner.

This can be discerned from the kind of questions posed to virtually all the candidates, including their own. Issues are going to get more complicated as the candidates leave the sycophantic media houses and confront the actual voters and decision makers in Nigeria, each of whom operates in their own sphere with their own set of dynamics.

The real test has now begun and this is for all the front runners. I pray that anybody this may concern will read this and take my free, helpful counsel into consideration. I won’t even take a cent for it. Otherwise. If we’re on opposite sides of the political spectrum, then your loss is my gain.

