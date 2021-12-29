Echoes of 1897 Bini invasion

…as The Fountain School stages

…How Those Bini Treasures Got Away

Pupils of The Fountain School, one of the leading private schools in Lagos, held the audience spellbound at the Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos, recently, with a compelling performance of Ovonramwen Nogbaisi: How Those Bini Treasures Got Away.

The performance was part of the grand finale of the school’s 50th anniversary celebration, and it also brought to the fore the abundant talents that abound in the school. Written by Lookman Sanusi, an artiste, writer and journalist, the play is a brilliant recreation of the February 9, 1897, British punitive expedition to the Kingdom of Benin.

‘Ovonramwen Nogbaisi: How Those Bini Treasures Got Away’ is an historical, theatrical reenactment of the fall of a great Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi. It also shows the disregard and disrespect shown by the British authorities for the African cultural norms and traditions.

As written by Lookman Sanusi, the play also brings to the fore how those priceless Bini artifacts ‘got away’. The Benin Expedition of 1897 was a punitive expedition by a British force of 1,200 men under Sir Harry Rawson in response to the ambush of a previous British party under Acting Consul General James Phillips.

Rawson’s troops captured and sacked Benin City, bringing to an end the Kingdom of Benin, which was eventually absorbed into colonial Nigeria. Clad in colourful Benin attires with fitting sets and props, as well as songs and cultural dances, the enthusiastic pupils did justice to the script with awe-inspiring and brilliant interpretation of the play drawing ovations from the audience.

Significantly, the staging of the play, apart from the celebration of our rich cultural heritage, is also to stimulate interest in history and culture, noted the Executive Director, The Fountain School, Reverend Adekunle Olaitan, who is himself an alumnus of the school.

“It is a very pertinent, topical issue right now, especially on the debate and so much, quite needless, endless controversy about whether they should be returned or not, where to house them and so on, all that, losing the big issue. Is it not better for them to be returned and then we can take care of where they will be housed?

Let them be returned to their origin because they were looted; they were stolen Even some of those who took them have acknowledged that they were stolen. Morality is morality; what is right is right, regardless of age. “So, history is important, especially in Nigeria of today where the value of history, until recently, was pushed to the background.

History has always been a very valuable tool; if we don’t realise our mistakes, and we don’t know what those mistakes are, then we are doomed to repeat them over and over, and we learn no lesson from them. “It is just recently that history was reintroduced in the school curriculum; meanwhile, a lot of damage had been done,” he said.

On the 50th anniversary of the school, he added:, “We thank God for 50 glorious years of excellence, and it’s been a wonderful and peaceful adventure, and excellence in nurturing, caring, educating, raising, upbringing and upkeep of the children, generations of children, of which I am one.

I was one of the first generations of pupils of the Fountain School. I am a proud alumnus of the Fountain School, along with all my siblings. My elder sister was number one on the admission register. “It was founded in January 1971, by my mother, of blessed memory,

Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olaitan, a renowned educationist.” Also, in an interview with New Telegraph, the Head Teacher of The Fountain School, Mrs. Faith Eweniwe, said that being the grand finale of the 50th anniversary of the school, they decided to do something differ ent.

“That is why we decided to do this play, ‘Ovonramwen Nogbaisi: How Those Bini Treasures Got Away’. We all know that the treasure from Benin is being returned voluntarily. At least we have to let the world know, through this acting, using our wonderful children, how these treasures were stolen.

“You know this is our cultural heritage. Children have already started forgetting our history, so we have to bring back certain events, in terms of teaching and informing our children about our history and culture that these children are meant to know but have started forgetting,” she said. According to her, they used less than two months to put the play together.

“That is because we have very smart children, and they are very focused and dedicated. We also have understanding parents too, that always support us.”

Kudos must be given to the pupils for their performances, especially, Arinze Obiogbolu (Ovenramwen), Inioluwa Alaka (Narrator), Chidozie Nnadi (Uzazaopkpo), Kayomide Apalowo (Ologbosere), Adedamola Adesina (Iyase/Native/ Carver), Deniel Uzoruwu (Galiway), Chimmamanda Madu /Chidozie (General Moor), Fareed Alabi (Osayende), Kobi Nwosu (Carver), Khalid Muhammad (Chief), Jayden Morondeia (Chief/ Carver/Native), Otito Obasi (Carver/ Native/ whisperer), Sophia Odoh (Carver/ Native), Titomi Olusanya (Carver), and JideChukwu Ejim (Chief).

