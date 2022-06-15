Echoes of free, fair elections at June 12 anniversary

As Nigerians marked the 2022 Democracy Day, many pro-democracy groups used the opportunity to advocate for a free, fair and credible general election in order to honour the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

For prominent Nigerians, who participated in the movement to actualize the June 12, 1993, presidential mandate, the best way to honour the struggle, contribution and memory of the acclaimed winner of the annulled presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, is to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Against this backdrop, some of the frontline campaigners in the struggle charged those in government to make democracy work for the electorate as the current democratic governance in the country is not working. Speaking at the 29th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election in Lagos, the pro-democracy agitators said Nigeria must get it right in the forthcoming general election to actualize the dreams of MKO Abiola for the country.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 declared June 12 as Democracy Day, which was hitherto celebrated on May 29. Following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Abiola, former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida stepped aside and installed the Interim National Government led by Ernest Shonekan.

However, Shonekan’s resignation and General Sani Abacha’s takeover of power provoked activists and political leaders to form National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to press for the revalidation of the 1993, presidential election. Most of them were detained by the military junta at the time. Some of the NADECO members who spoke at the symposium in Lagos said the Nigerian state has failed to protect the lives and property of most Nigerians.

The event titled “Hope 93 and June 12 Elections: Lessons for Credible Elections in 2023,” was attended by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; Prof Pat Utomi, Senator Shehu Sanni, Abiola’s family members and Comrade Wale Okunniyi, as well as eminent Nigerians and prodemocracy activists.

Most of the speakers faulted the leadership selection process in Nigeria, saying that must change in the 2023 general election. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State said as the country marks 2022 Democracy Day, the electoral umpire should make the process credible, while politicians should use public money for public funds.

His words: “We are here to thank all the family, and those in attendance for what we are doing today in honour of the hero, the man who sacrificed his life for his country, and the man who lived for other people. On my way here, I have been asking myself that we will all have to live as one Nigeria and ask ourselves questions, for what he sacrificed for, where are we today?

For all that he wanted to do for Nigeria, where are we today. “He was the first person that made me vote in an election, his words were filled with wisdom.

Our vote must count if this country must move forward. We are at a point that every vote cast must count as it is regretful that a better Nigeria that Abiola laid down his life for has not been realised. So, we are here for remembrance and we are using this opportunity to call on everyone who is still in politics in Nigeria, to recommend ourselves to give in the ideals, which can be used.

And to churches, together we should continue to pray for Nigeria, let our prayer be that God should touch the hearts of every politician to use public money for public growth.” On his part, Pat Utomi, who represented Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said there is the need to make democracy work for the people because right now, it is not working for them. He noted that Nigeria is being ruled by incompetent and greedy leadership, adding that if democracy works, the people can easily replace bad leadership.

“What it takes is to return Nigeria to democracy and rescue it from pseudo-democracy that should be done. The sacrifices that have been made are too much to lose this democracy or to allow it to go the way it is going. The love of money in Nigeria now is too much so that it has changed many people for bad.

The biggest fear I have for Nigeria is that in the next few years, almost those in power will be criminals and a foreign government would come and pick up our president for a trial like that of Panama president,” he said.

A human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome noted that June 12, 1993 election represented the coming together of Nigerians to seek nationhood. He, therefore, charged Nigerians to use the opportunity of its anniversary to get things right. He urged Nigerian leaders to go back to where they got it wrong in the memory of late Chief MKO Abiola, saying: “Abiola defined the struggle and he paid the supreme price. He will never be forgotten in the history of Nigeria.

At the 2005 National Political Conference, I fought to make June 12 our democracy day, at the 2009 Vision 2020 conference, I fought to make June 12 democracy day and at the 2014 National Conference, I moved a motion that June 12 and not May 29 was the proper democracy day but the whole conference rejected that motion.

“But then, when President Buhari declared June 12 as democracy day, many people said he was playing politics by naming June 12 our democracy day and giving Chief MKO Abiola the second-highest honour in the land. I’m a hard critic of the Buhari government and everybody knows that but for whatever reason he considered doing, he has put his name in the sand of history. I do not care and the most important thing is that he did the right thing. And you will never do the right thing at the wrong time.”

Ozekhome urged Nigerian leaders to go back to where the nation got it wrong in the memory of late Chief MKO Abiola, noting that in order to get things right, the country needs a new constitution which should be people-driven. In his address, Senator Shehu Sani, lamented that the current democracy is a product of June 12 1993, but has failed to produce expected dividends to Nigerians.

He said the foundation that was laid by President Buhari in recognising Abiola is something that needs to be built upon by whoever will emerge as president next year. Sani lamented that the country was besieged by terrorists, who have made life unbearable for people and which signposts a failure of leadership. He said: “June 12 is a day to immortalize those who fought for democracy like MKO, the bastion of today’s democracy. Is also a day to engage in the national conversation on the way forward for Nigeria.

“Our democracy is just 22 years. A day like this is an opportunity to for us to discuss the way forward while appreciating all the battles and struggle for democracy. MKO symbolises democracy, justice, and freedom. A man who sacrificed his life, privileges and comfort for the future of Nigeria and nothing is too much to immortalize him.”

The chairman of the organising committee of the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, Prof. Anthony Kila, said the historic event aimed at complimenting the official recognition of June 12 by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s Democracy Day arising from the martyrdom of Abiola.

“It is a collective struggle because what we are celebrating is a moment in which the people came together to speak in one voice regardless of their religious difference, ethnic diversity and interest. It is also an indication that we can do the right thing in this country.

“The republic we celebrate today is a product of June 12. I have argued in history classes that June 12 is bigger than October 1 because June 12 has provided a moment of sacrifice for us as a country,” Kila said. He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and should not give room to those who want to corrupt the democratic system.

The event witnessed prayers, tributes, honouring of heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s democracy and laying of wreaths of honour in memory of the martyrdom of MKO Abiola, over the June 12, 1993 election adjudged as a major catalyst to birthing the current democratic rule in Nigeria.

