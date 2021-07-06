Echoes of peace, unity at Project YIGBA launch

As Nigerians groan over insecurity, disunity, tribal and religious challenges confronting the country, ANAYO EZUGWU reports that a group under the aegis of Burdened Elders of Nigeria still believes in the unity of the country

With heightening insecurity, agitations and existential threats confronting the country, many Nigerians seem to believe that the challenges are insurmountable.

To them, the bloodshed, kidnappings, explosions and terror that capture the modern Nigerian experience are nothing but the death throes of an old order. Despite the obvious frustrations of this group of people over the situation of development and affairs in the country, there are those who still believe in the Nigerian project.

These people are of the view that Nigeria’s component groups can strengthen their common ideals and project their common interests peaceably without changing their core identity. It was against this backdrop that a group, Burdened Elders of Nigeria, recently launched Project YIGBA, an initiative designed to promote peace and unity across the nation. Members of the group believe that the problems bedevilling the nation could be solved through peaceful means.

The project coordinator, who is a security expert and Senior Pastor of Living Water Unlimited, Rev. Ladi Thompson, is of the view that the problems bedevilling the nation could be solved through the promotion of peace with the use of non-violent communication.

He said YIGBA was designed to work as a retardant to the hatred, animosity and fear that facilitates the spread of the terrorism hydra.

Thompson said the project seeks to provide Nigerians with a non-violent alternative to the incendiary narratives bedevilling the nation. His words: “African nations will continue to falter until we understand the power of ideas, ideologies and ideals.

Everything in existence was once an idea in someone’s mind. That list would include the clothes on your back, the chair you seat on and yes, the nation in which you live. “We need to birth a new Nigeria because the Nigeria we live in today was not an African idea but a British colonial idea. We need a new Nigeria that is an African idea.”

According to Thompson, a faulty foundation will never auto-correct itself just as a lie will never morph itself into truth even after the passage of a thousand years. Insisting that Nigeria was deliberately crafted to function as prime deterministic chaos, he said: “This means that the engineers, who designed Nigeria programmed it to keep failing without falling, while they remain in the shadows.

Anyone who doubts that such engineering exists should study the programmed disharmony of a double rod pendulum.” The security expert insisted that present Nigeria will never be resolved without bloodshed except the people do the due diligence to discover its solution algorithms and apply them. For him, what the country requires now is a true leader that will bring freedom and liberty.

Thompson further noted that true freedom and liberty come with responsibilities that nations, who have been subjected to slavery, apartheid, segregation or colonial rule, can hardly muster. He added that international observers believe that it would take a miracle for a nation such as Nigeria to find her true destiny without going cap in hand to the master that designed her chaos. “Behind the veneer of diplomacy, the nations of the world who know these truths are not expecting much from Nigeria.

The Nigerian being of African stock is classified as emotive, intuitive, unscientific and incapable of critical thought. This is why the leading nations of the world are not surprised that many Nigerians are seeking for the future in the past,” he said. Despite the gloomy picture that he painted, Thompson believed that there is hope for Nigeria.

He said that the miracle Nigerians have been waiting for is Project YIGBA. He said there are roughly 387 cultural nations in Nigeria, with about 120 of them in historical Southern Nigeria, noting that the divide and rule strategy that has lingered to date is one of the forces of disintegration in the soul of Nigeria.

His words: “Our Project YIGBA is probably the first intangible, non-violent tool that we are deploying into the polity to pave the way for a new nation. Project YIGBA is based on a bondand- unite principle that has already proven its worth in the Hausa-Fulani construct.

“Our YIGBA provides an umbrella for the common interests, needs and desires of all the cultural nations that hitherto were programmed to fight among themselves. At this point, we may need to explain that YIGBA is not an acronym as some would think. It is a seminal expression of unity and original word with a deliberate African twist of the tongue. We decided to create an original, neverexpressed- before word to capture our collective because any other alternative would have provoked the dissensions programmed into the southern mix of cultural nations.

“One of the greatest advantages of such algorithms is the fact that it unites and bonds without altering that identity of the cultural nations involved. We can see from the Hausa-Fulani construct that is about 200 years old that no single Hausa man has ever become a Fulani on that platform and not one single Fulani has changed into a Hausa person.

It is intangibility that has served to strengthen their ties, amplify their common interests without interfering with their identities. “YIGBA has just started out on its learning curve but this gives us the assurance that the Ibibio members of the YIGBA do not have to entertain any fears that they would be absorbed into the Igbo or the Edo culture nations.

Learning from the counsel of HRM Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai who said ‘nations are only as successful as their younger generation and achieving success is a national responsibility, not limited to governments only’ we want to emphasize that YIGBA is all about the best future available for Nigeria.”

Another speaker at the event, Yemi Akisanya, said the use of non-violent communication approach to solving the problems of Nigeria is the most effective at this time. He noted that the primary aim of non-violent communication is the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in which everybody’s needs are met, whilst eschewing inequality, poverty, violence, war and ecological destruction.

Akisanya further said non-violent communication focuses on identifying needs devoid of labels. “Once the needs are identified, you can collaboratively craft strategies that satisfy all the needs or so many as possible.

This engenders trust and, itself becomes a basis for patriotism and loyalty to the flag. “It is not the words or oratory per se, but the ensuing delivery of promises to meet needs and address concerns, not mere sentiments. It is common knowledge that the perception of past success in the South-West is not because of the wisdom or eloquence of the leaders’ speeches but because of the evident benefits enjoyed, of health, education, and housing.

“Same applied, though admittedly to varying extents, in all the regions. The absence of trust diminishes the potential for more people to get involved in governance and politics, which in turn, heightens the sense that those in political power are disconnected from everyday people.

“There fore, transparency in government and getting everyday citizens involved in governance is important to restore faith and confidence in our governing bodies and systems.

The application of non-violent communication will help to transform our political culture into one where politicians and leaders take the needs of others into account, not only their own needs,” he said. Explaining instances of how the idea of non-violent communication has worked in other climes, Akisanya noted that the project will borrow the ancient African wisdom in advocating for and promoting non-violent communication.

“YIGBA is essentially inviting us to drawback, to drink from the wells of ancient African wisdom and translating same to address the experiences of our modern society,” he said. A human rights lawyer, Agu Imo, observed that many Nigerians have come to conclude that country’s problem is the educational system, religion, economy and corruption.

He said some believe it is the structure while others attribute it to lack of justice. While dismissing the notion that Nigeria’s problem is any of these, he said: “Our studies indicate that these manifestations are just various heads of the hydra.

Any attempt to focus on the various heads will bring about an attack from the others. If indeed you are successful in cutting off any of these heads, two more will grow in the stead of the head that has been cut off.”

Imo noted that Nigeria has been dealing with the issues of corruption and bad economy for years adding, however, that in the last 20 years terror has come to make its home with the country.

His words: “Nigeria has now become home to three of the most dangerous terrorist groups in the world; Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and now Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP). Even to the blind and somebody impervious to external stimuli, Nigeria is at war. Our security apparatus has no answer to this enemy.

“Nigeria has been slow in understanding that we are dealing with a hydra-headed operation that is ruthless, unrelenting and merciless. We have refused to accept that our local face of global terrorism is primarily a supremacist agenda with an Islamic religious cover.

Essentially, we are all victims and if a superior architecture of thought is not put together, we may all end up as prey to the mighty.” A c – c o rding to Imo, help will o n l y come to Nig e r ia if all Nig e r i a n s r e a l i s e that the problem bedevilling the country is everybody’s problem. He said the way forward is what YIGBA has started by building a new block of engagements, first from the southern extremities of Nigeria as a people with one God and one destiny.

A former chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya. O. Anya, who recalled the events that led to the civil war in the 60s prayed for Nigeria not to experience such again.

He explained why he and some concerned elders in the country are called burdened elders. “The first statement we issued to the public began with; we are burdened. That is why the media chose to call us the Burdened Elders. “We must appreciate that whatever we are going through as a country, other nations have gone through them.

The most successful countries in the world have managed their diversities. There is more we enjoy working together “We must cooperate on those things that unite us. It has been done in other countries.

We can do it in Nigeria. Nigeria is more blessed than many of the countries that have succeeded. There is something here that makes us special. That is what YIGBA stands for,” he said.

