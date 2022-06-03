Echoes of service at Awolowo Foundation anniversary

FLORA ONWUDIWE reports on the 30th anniversary of the Awolowo Foundation and a commemorative birthday lecture to honour the late Premier of the the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo

I t was echoes of selfless service at the recent virtual commemorative birthday lecture to mark the 30th year of the establishment of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and the posthumous birthday of the late sage and former Premier of the then Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Among those, who joined the lecture with the theme: “Values for African Development” via Zoom include former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was the special guest of honour and ex-President John Mahama of Ghana, who was the chairman of the event, among several others.

A former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, Prof. Adedapo Asaju and guest speaker at the event, who extoled the virtues of Chief Awolowo, said it is significant that the memories and legacies of the late sage continues to resonate, not necessarily in the ears of the present generation of elders but more, in the ears of younger generation of Africans.

His words: “Chief Obafemi Awolowo was popularly described by both friend and foe as ‘The Best President that Nigeria never had.’ In context of a common African characteristics of historical amnesia, it is significant that the memories and legacies of Chief Awolowo continues to resonate, not necessarily in the ears of the present generation of elders but more, in the ears of younger generation of Africans in whose hands lie the future destinies of the vast peoples and nations on the African continent. “Africa today is in dire need of historical consciousness.

A continent that paraded a good array of respected and powerful empires such as Songhai, Bornu, Ashanti, Oyo, today has teeming population of young people who are no longer educated about their rich history, cultural and socio-political heritage, but enmeshed in underdevelopment, inferiority complex and continued subjugation by bad political leaderships, failed governments, resurgence of military coups, insecurity, banditry, unemployment, brain drain of professionals overseas, debt burden, moral depravity and violations of cherished African moral values and institutions.”

Noting that Awolowo towers as a great leader, intellectual giant, philosophical model and pragmatic example of African development, Prof. Asaju said the late premier’s achievements still stand him out as the ideal role model for African development and good leadership. His words: “Chief Awolowo towers as a great leader, intellectual giant, philosophical model and pragmatic example of African development. This was registered when the Western Region under his premiership, established the first television in the entire continent of Africa even before some European countries.

This singular feat amongst many others, stamp Awolowo as the ideal role model for African development and good leadership. “Awolowo was a philosopher of note, a thoroughbred ideologue, a teacher, and economist, journalist and publisher, a politician and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the legal profession. He combined and effectively represented the best of all professions to which he could be identified. He was authentically as African as he was western in education and orientation.

He deployed his wealth of knowledge and wisdom in forging a new Nigeria nation during the struggles for independence of African countries and their attendant constitutional debates.” On Awolowo and other patriots who strove to rewrite the African story, Prof. Asaju said: “Africa has suffered so much from military interventions following corrupt leadership of democratically elected governments.

There were dictators like Idi Amin Dada of Uganda and Mobutu Sese Sekou of Zaire and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, corruption, ethnicity and religious extremism played their parts in dividing the African nations, sometimes leading to wars like the Nigeria- Biafran war, Liberian war, Sierra Leone war and the Rwandan genocide.

“Although Africa tried to rise from the ashes of her fall, it appears that bad leadership still bedevils the nations, leading to recent resurgence in military coups as has occurred in Mali, Burkina Faso and Sudan. Even in post- Apartheid, South Africa and Zimbabwe, there are still pockets of restiveness over bad governance and seeming failure of the Black South Africans to realize the much expected dividends of democracy and self-government. “Huge debt burdens, infrastructure collapse, brain-drain, poverty, unemployment, insecurity and religious terrorism still affect the wellbeing and development of the African countries.

Nigeria has her fair share of these evils. The county is struggling to extricate itself from internal attempts at ethnic domination by one tribe over all others. Most positions of government in executive, legislative and judicial sectors have been occupied by this ethnic group against the constitutional provision of federalism. The fall of Nigeria’s First Republic happened partly because of abuses of governance by politicians and their resistance to positive leadership by competent leaders like Awolowo, simply out of ethno-religious chauvinism.

“They sent to jail, a messiah that should have drawn Nigeria out of underdevelopment. Has Africa learnt her lessons? This is doubtful because contemporary African leaders and politicians are repeating the mistakes of their failed past leaders and threatening history repeating itself tragically in Africa. Good people seldom gain access to power in spite of their acknowl-edged political acumen, brain, pragmatic credentials and personal integrity. Rather, god-fatherism, bribery, election rigging and exploitation of gullible masses have been used by politicians to deprive Africa of good leadership.” Prof. Asaju decried that it is disappointing and saddening that the country is yet to have its good bearing for peace, progress, development and justice 61 years after independence.

He added that despite fighting a devastating civil war, the country has learnt virtually nothing on how to harmonize the constituted parts of the nation in unity and with justice to all generating units. He further said that moral and spiritual lives have “nosedived to the extent that corruption has become endemic, respect for and value for life has disappeared, impunity pervaded the public and private sector and one tribe is pursuing an agenda to suppress and annihilate the others for extreme religious and ethnic basis.” According to him, regional structure which emerged in the First Republic as well as the parliamentary system of legislature was an effective pattern of regional federalism which allowed each region to have considerable autonomy to determine their policies, governance and economic advancements.

“We remain proud of the achievements of the Awolowo-led Western Region which remain unsurpassed in Nigeria till date, talk of infrastructure development, housing estates, road network, free education, free healthcare, first television in Africa, industrial estates and agricultural farms.

“The unitary government and the military destroyed all that and forced the country into a federal government dominated power structure which has left states and local governments at the mercy of federal allocations. This is a very dangerous and lazy system whereby all parts of the country looked up to Abuja for every important thing, feeding on Oil drilled from the Niger Delta whose proceeds are shared and stolen by the others. “We abandoned other resources and neglected independent initiatives and de-velopment strides by the regions and states.

We now have an ineffective civil service, an unproductive workforce, a compromised citizenry, and a preponderance of corrupt leaders at all level. Against this backdrop, all looked up to the federal centre, and where it fails, the entire country is stalled as we experience at the moment.” On imbalance in the polity, he said that citizens of Nigeria are not equitably under one single law. According to him, politicization of religion has presented itself as clog in the wheel of progress, peace and development. “Appointments are made not for reasons of competence and qualification of experts who can drive the development process but because of religious and ethnic considerations. No country develops when a mediocre is in position of governance, whereas the proven experts are disenfranchised.

This was the fate of Chief Awolowo, whose track records sell him as the right candidate for presidency of Nigeria but thrice that he presented himself, many Nigerians east and north did not vote for him out of ethnic and religious primordial sentiments.

Nigeria, indeed some African countries are paying dearly for this omission of putting people with right values in positions of governance,” he said. Also speaking, General Gowon, who noted that Chief Awolowo would have been 113 years old this year, described him as a strong believer in the unity of Nigeria, who did the necessary to keep the country one. He also spoke glowingly on the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation. His words: ““He would have been 113 years old on March 6, 2022. The year 2022 also marks the 35th year of his passing on to eternal life. We have also been celebrating him for 30 consecutive years. That this session is virtual, as forced on us by the protocols of COVID-19, is also a tribute to the neversay- die spirit of Chief Awolowo, who thrived best in the most difficult of times.

“In the 30 years that the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation has been in existence, it has kept faith with the vision of its moving spirit. In word and indeed, it has continued to make impact as a think tank in Nigeria’s search for transformational leadership.

“Not only has the foundation actively created room for quality engagements on good governance, but it has also established a well-regarded Leadership Prize to encourage excellence and distinction in service to society. These are some of the values that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo embodied in his lifetime of service to Nigeria. He as a leader, displayed a heart that was consistent, contrite, courageous, convictional, committed and captivated. “The good he did as a politician, as a legal luminary and as a leader statesman are written large not just in Nigeria but in Africa and, indeed, in the history of mankind. None is interred with him.

Instead, his good works stand as standard of reference in the annals of our nation “Awolowo abhorred illiteracy, ignorance and disease, for which reason he made free education and free healthcare the pillars of his programmes as a political leader in the Western Region at the time. These programmes were carried through by his political family and have remained the benchmark of public service in Nigeria. “The Federal Government adopted it for the whole country in later years during my time from 1973/4 onward. His unparalleled contribution to the building of a strong and united Nigeria remains by far his most outstanding legacy.

“He was a strong believer in the unity of Nigeria and he did the necessary to keep the country one. As Commissioner/Minister of Finance, his financial and economic wizardry contributed in no small measure to the Federal Government’s prosecution of the 30-month war of unity without borrowing a dime or a penny from any source. History will always be kind to him in this regard, just as I will personally continue to appreciate his decision to serve his nation under me at a most inauspicious time of our history.”

