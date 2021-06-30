Politics

Echoes of state police

One of the most contemporary challenges of present day Nigeria is the agitation for state police, which its proponents strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property, following rising insecurity across the country and obvious inability of the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order to contain the situation.

Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, which deals with the operation, control, discipline and promotion of the Nigerian police as well as Item 45 on the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provides that the Nigerian Police Force shall be under the full and exclusive control of the Federal Government.

The constitution, particularly in Section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of Commissioner of Police of that state.” This provision practically takes away the powers of state governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective domains and makes it inadvertently difficult for them to take actions on matters of security without recourse to the Federal Government even in times of emergency.

What is today known as the Nigeria Police Force is the brainchild of the British colonial government and it dates back to 1861, following the annexation of Lagos. The British Consul charged with the administration of Lagos established a Consular Guard by the Police Ordinance of 1861 to help maintain law and order The imperialists followed this up in 1879 with a 1,200 paramilitary Hausa Constabulary. Seventeen years later, it formed the Lagos Police and in 1894, the Niger Coast Constabulary in Calabar, under the authority of Niger Coast Protectorate. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company set up the Royal Niger Company Constabulary in Lokoja.

These were collapsed in the early 1900s, into two, the Northern Nigeria Police and the Southern Nigeria Police. Although there was an amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914, the two regions maintained their separate police forces until 1930 when they were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force with headquarters in Lagos.

The merger is what has grown to become the centralised police system although it is on record that it co-existed with police forces in the then Western and Northern Nigeria (excluding Eastern Region) until the military coup of January 15, 1966, when the provision in the 1963 Constitution authorising the establishment of local police was abrogated. However, this is at variance to what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government.

