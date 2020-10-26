Echoes of state police

FELIX NWANERI writes on the clamour for state police due to the challenges of worsening state of insecurity across the country which the Nigeria Police Force, as presently constituted has been unable to rise up to

One of the most contemporary challenges of present day Nigeria is the agitation for state police, which its proponents, strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property given the rising state of insecurity across the country and obvious inability of the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order to contain the situation.

Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution that deals with the operation, control, discipline and promotion of the police as well as Item 45 of the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provides that the Nigerian Police Force shall be under the full and exclusive control of the Federal Government.

The constitution, particularly in Section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of the Commissioner of Police of that state.”

This provision practically takes away the powers of state governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective domains, and as well makes it inadvertently difficult for them to take actions security issues without recourse to the Federal Government even in times of emergency like the current #EndSARS protests ravaging most parts of the country,

The conception of police force stems from the need for the protection and enforcement of the law and the Nigeria Police Force is not an exception as it is the brainchild of the British colonial government and dates back to 1861, following the annexation of Lagos.

The British Consul charged with the administration of Lagos established a Consular Guard by the Police Ordinance of 1861 to help maintain law and order. The imperialists followed this up in 1879 with a 1,200 paramilitary Hausa Constabulary.

Seventeen years later, it formed the Lagos Police and in 1894, the Niger Coast Constabulary in Calabar, under the authority of Niger Coast Protectorate. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company set up the Royal Niger Company Constabulary in Lokoja.

These were collapsed in the early 1900s, into two; the Northern and the Southern Nigeria Police. Although there was an amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914, the two regions maintained their separate police forces until 1930, when they were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force with headquarters in Lagos.

The merger is what has grown to become the centralised police system although it is on record that the unified structure co-existed with police forces in the then Western and Northern Nigeria (excluding Eastern Region) until the military coup of January 15, 1966, when the provision in the 1963 Constitution, authorising the establishment of local police was abrogated.

The military hinged its decision then that the local police, especially in the Western Region, witnessed mass recruitment of party thugs – people against whom the police were supposed to give protection to the law abiding citizens, while in the North; it was the case of oppression of political opponents. It is also on record that Native Authority Police earned notoriety for using undue coercion and intimidation to enlist support for the ruling parties in the respective regions; denied opposition parties permits for rallies and generally enforced the obnoxious ‘unlawful assembly’ laws.

As a result of this, many are of the view that despite the seeming advancement in development decades after the local police was abolished, Nigeria is still not yet ripe for state police as there are no guarantees that state the governors will not like in the past, abuse the system. However, this is at variance to what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government.

For instance, in the United States of America that Nigeria’s federal structure is fashioned after, there are several police agencies that exist separately. While the state police take charge of highways and enforcement of state laws, cities have their separate police under the authority of commissioners, who are appointees of the mayors.

Some of those who hold of the view, believe that creation of state police will lead to the eventual disintegration of Nigeria because of existing issues among some states, which may force them to use the police under their respective control to the detriment of national interest.

While argument against state police centres mainly on the apprehension that it is likely to be misused by the governors, especially against members of the opposition, the same could equally be said of the party at the centre as it is also alleged that the Federal Government has continuously used the police to rig elections from 1964 to date.

Those who belong to this school of thought are of the view that that those opposed to creation of state police are shying away from reality. They added that there is an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for it realisation.

According to them, the creation of independent police units managed and funded by state governments will ensure effective policing of lives and property in the country.

They attributed the current poor showing of the police to under-funding and administrative bottlenecks, saying it is cumbersome for one man to control the police force in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. They also noted that it is irrational for governors as chief security officers in their respective states not to have absolute control of instruments of security.

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who shares this line of argument, in his reaction to the recent disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F SARS) and proposed setting up of the Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT), called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to decentralise the police in order to end their impunity and other shortcomings.

Decrying that a bill, which he sponsored to amend the constitution in order to create state police was rejected in the 8th Senate and not receiving attention by the current Senate, Ekweremadu said the problem with policing in Nigeria and the attendant insecurity and excesses are engraved majorly in Section 214 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, “this informed my bill for the creation of state police with adequate provisions in the mode of financing, control, and appointments of the high commands of such state police services to insulate them from any forms of abuse and give citizens roles in the various State Police Service Commissions.

“Unfortunately, this has not received the requisite political support. I call on the President and political stakeholders, once more, to seize the opportunity of the widespread demands for police reforms by Nigerians to do the right thing, addressing the structural challenges.”

Ekweremadu stated that Nigeria is the only federal state with a unitary police which had never worked anywhere.

“It is not working here and it will never work. Therefore, whether we call it SARS or SWAT, we will only be addressing the symptoms instead of the diseases until we decentralise policing to allow citizens and the states take charge of the security of lives and properties of its people.”

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who also maintained that the present chain of command in the police force, is not working in the interest of Nigerians, said: “There are lots of problems we have with our security architecture in this country.

We have said and what we know is that the police are overstretched. As long as we have this structure, it is not going to be an effective one.”

He added: “If we are talking about the security of our people, we are talking about the protection of lives and property. All of us are thinking about what can be effective, so there must be a change in our security architecture. To have a single command will not be in the interest of the country. “You cannot be in Abuja and be directing all affairs all over the state.

Some of us are firm believers in what we call state police. The time has come. We cannot continue in this manner and expect that we have effective policing of lives and property.”

While proponents and antagonists of state police are expected to step up debate and lobbying on the issue in the days ahead, especially as the National Assembly commences work on another amendment to the constitution, one factor that will guide the legislators on the matter is the urgent need to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

