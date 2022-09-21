Echoes Of The Drums as National Troupe goes on stage
After a successful staging of the unity play titled ‘Strings’, the National Troupe of Nigeria is set to stage ‘Echoes of the Drums’, a play written by Ola ’Awakan and directed by Mike Anyanwu.

The play which explores themes in unity, love and diversity, utilizes drums instrumentation in storytelling to drive home relevant and timely messages at this dire moment in our political, cultural and ethno-centric landscapes.

The performance of ‘Echoes of the Drums’ is scheduled to take place on Thursday 29th of September 2022 at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Speaking on the production which is coming on the heels of the successful staging of the Unity play titled ‘Strings’, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, reiterated that by staging ‘Echoes of the Drum’, the Troupe will be lending a voice of contribution to peace, brotherliness and love within the diverse cultures and ethnicity in Nigeria.

The AD/ CEO also stated the play will provide over 500 jobs opportunities (or employment opportunities) by engaging our teeming youths within the theatre and by extension the creative industry.

The National Troupe of Nigeria is Nigeria’s apex performing arts agency of the Federal government. It was established in 1991 to promote and project Nigeria’s diverse rich cultural heritage in music, dance and drama and indeed in any other performative expression.

 

