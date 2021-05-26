Echoes of true federalism at S’West APC leaders’ meeting

A major intervention was made last Sunday to national discourse by leaders and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the significance of the deliberation on the geopolitical zone and the country at large

The groundswell of agitation for true federalism and restructuring has lately brought about more than a passing interest to all and sundry in the country, and the reasons are quite profound. While some Nigerians believe that the country is facing existential threats at the moment, others opine that the current handlers only need to do more to change the complexity of things in the country.

Due to the uneven developments in the country, eminent Nigerians have lately been speaking up on the need to urgently restructure Nigeria to save it from collapse. Recently, the voices of prominent Nigerians like the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; sitting governors, former governors and ministers, apex regional socio-political organisations like Afenifere, South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and even the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), have been loud on the need to restructure the country.

Of course, these are not frivolous or noisome political comments, but patriotic calls to ensure the ship of the nation is steadied especially in the face of the blatant institutional and systemic flaws that are pervasive across the three tiers of government. The resultant effects have been widespread poverty and insecurity which can only be addressed by the deliberate reorganization of governance system.

If there is any part of the country that has been championing the need to exterminate the current system which is at odds with self-reliance and self-development, it is the South-West geopolitical zone of the country. The region has severally hollered that the political structure is deeply flawed and causing serious ethnic tensions, hence the need for the agitation to restructure the country.

To reinforce the position of the zone, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West met on Sunday in Lagos to deliberate and address major national issues including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the rzone and the country.

The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by the former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande. The South-West APC leaders present at the meeting include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and General Alani Akinrinade. Others were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and a former APC National Vice- Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Two of the APC governors in the zone, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State were absent at the meeting. Briefing journalists at the end of their five hours deliberation, Chief Akande, who was the pioneer interim National Chairman of the APC, said the leaders are strongly opposed to separatist agitations and hate speeches, urging those indulging in such to desist forthwith.

While stating their renewed belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country, Chief Akande said terrorism and violent criminality threatening many areas in the country are adversely affecting the lives and livelihoods of too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.

The APC leaders also advocated for true federalism that will ensure allocation of more power and resources to the states, adding that such empowerment for the state will essentially strengthen the society and improve democratic governance to beat the present challenges and also engender durable peace and security.

The nine-point communiqué reads: “They express their strong opposition to separatist agitations and hate speeches. While urging those indulging in such to desist forthwith, they renew their belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country.

“We note with significant concern the security situation in the country. Terrorism and violent criminality threaten many areas, adversely affecting the lives and livelihoods of too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians. “While mindful of the resource and other constraints facing the nation, we urge the federal government to continue to make the necessary expenditures and allocate sufficient resources to enable the military and security agencies to tackle the difficult security challenges confronting us.” Cautioning public figures against uttering statements capable of sparking division, the leaders said: “For Nigeria to overcome these challenges, we must do so with unity of purpose and action. The desire for peace and the chance for a prosperous and just society are universal and transcend all regional, religious or ethnic divisions.

“We urge government at all levels, security agencies, and public lead ers across the country to do everything possible to prevent tension, so that we sustain the necessary unity to defeat these challenges to our national security. All responsible Nigerians must speak and act in a manner that strengthens our common cause against these common threats to our collective peace, justice and development.

“We restate our abhorrence of violence as a means to achieve either political or economic power and influence. We strongly condemn violence of any form in any part of the country, regardless of ethnic or regional identity of the perpetrators of the violence or of the victims.”

Leaders of the ruling party in the South-West also called on the federal government to protect potential victims of violence and assist those who have previously been victimized by terrorism or widespread banditry. On the system of governance in the country, the leaders said: “We hold to the view that true federalism where more power and resources are allocated to the states will be an essential part in strengthening society and improving democratic governance, so that we beat the present challenges but also engender durable peace and security.

“True federalism and the reallocation of resources and authority that comes with it will empower the states to solve localized issues before they spread and transform into national ones. In addition to mitigating political competition for control of the national government, greater federalism will empower grassroots economic development and political reforms that will stand as bulwarks against the terrorism and criminality now experienced in too many parts of the nation. A hallmark of this enhanced federalism will be the establishment of state police forces.”

Backing the position of the Southern governors taken at their May 11, 2021 summit in Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching, the leaders said: “We do so because such a decision will lessen tensions between farmers and herders while also helping the long-term economic viability of both the farming and herding communities. “We are mindful of the short-term dislocation this might cause but are also mindful that this position is in the best interests of all parties concerned. We, therefore, recommend that the federal and state governments cooperate fully with each other to enact the necessary measures to encourage this more effective and modern method of cattle-rearing so that both farmers and herders can pursue their livelihoods with greater productivity and in a more cooperative relationship that minimizes the friction between these two important pillars of our agricultural economy.

“We also thank traditional rulers for their important role in the polity and appeal to them to keep intervening to maintain peace and stability. “And finally, we use the opportunity of the meeting to urge the Federal Government to provide, through the CBN, short, medium and long term financing for states and those who may wish to set up ranches as part of the agricultural sustainability policy.”

However, explaining his absence at the meeting, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State governor, Fayemi, said he wasn’t at the meeting due to a mix-up in the invitation sent out. Reacting in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said he “wholeheartedly supports” the stance of APC leaders despite his absence from the meeting.

The statement read in part: “Dr. Fayemi’s absence at the meeting was a result of a mix up in the invitation sent out for the meeting. “For clarity, the invitation for the meeting which was said to have been sent via Whatsapp by Mr. Tunde Rahman, an aide to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, never got to Governor Fayemi.

“The absence of an invitation for the South-West APC leaders meeting prevented the Governor from attending the meeting, as he was not aware. “Governor Fayemi however sent an apology to the meeting through former Ekiti State Governor and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as he was already scheduled to attend another engagement at the time he came to learn of the meeting. “Governor Fayemi, as a true democrat and South-West leader who is committed to the welfare of the people, is however in total support of the decisions reached by the South-West leaders at the meeting which include an endorsement of the positions earlier adopted by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the ban on open grazing and the need for true federalism, among others.” Similarly, Governor Akeredolu said lack of “timeous communication aside mix up, was largely responsible for his inability to attend the meeting.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olabode Olatunde, the governor said he had thrown his weight behind the outcome of the meeting. The statement read: “Governor Akeredolu would have loved to be present at the meeting for several reasons. Far more important, the issues distilled bordered on the Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration.

“However, a slight mix-up and communication gap had caused his unintended absence even as an earlier engagement had been fixed for Ibadan weeks before the meeting. “Nonetheless, the resolutions reached by the revered leaders at the Lagos meeting are quite commendable and timely; the issues discussed are germane, and are clear indications that men of goodwill are working together to solve the nation’s current challenges. “As one of the leaders of the APC in the South-West, and more so that, he presided over the Asaba meeting of the Southern Governors, nothing could be more spirit-lifting than the outcome of the Lagos meeting on Sunday.

He, therefore, endorses all the resolutions reached by the leaders who attended the meeting.” Clearly, the dice for a better country has once again rolled from the South- West but those attaching the Lagos declaration to 2023 politics only need to see beyond their noses that politics can only be played in a safe and secured society.

