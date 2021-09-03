Echoes of unity, security at Ripples Dialogue

The trust deficit and heightened insecurity in the country came to the fore last week at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue. ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the conversation, which took place in Lagos under the theme: “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation,” proposed how to build true nationhood

For many Nigerians, the trust deficit among leaders, followers and ethnic groups is at an all-time high. For them, gone are the days that citizens, despite differences in language and culture, used to live as brothers and sisters without fear or favour. In recent times, mutual distrust and discord have fueled insecurity across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The once peaceful coexistence that engendered measures of growth and development in parts of the country has turned to be tales of yesterday in the Nigeria of today and this has literally kept everything on a standstill. Possibly to change the narrative and return the nation to the path of brotherhood, eminent Nigerians across various walks of life gathered last week in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation” for the purpose.

In his keynote address, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the country has never been as divided as it is today and that this is reflected in the agitations for secession from different parts of the country, the new wave of insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping that has led to the barbaric destruction of lives and property.

Okowa said Nigeria can only grow if ethnic, religious and tribal divides dissolve, and a pan- Nigeria goal is truly desired and pursued by all. He asserted that despite the challenges and leadership defects and the circumstances of its birth in 1914, everyone must unite and make the nation work. While stating that the theme presupposes that trust and unity once existed among the peoples of Nigeria, he said, “But was this truly the case? Indeed, there was a time we happily sang “Though tribe and tongue may differ/In brotherhood we stand”, but was that reality or an aspiration?” Okowa highlighted the manifestations of lack of trust in the system and the state of a divided Nigeria as persistent calls for restructuring, fiscal federalism and devolution of powers to the States. Others, according to him are insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, proliferation of zonal security outfits and ethnic militias, increase in unemployment- and poverty-induced crimes, such as cybercrimes, human trafficking and international prostitution, among others.

The Governor said the bane of the country’s disunity and why the people are yet to forge that sense of oneness and unity is absence of a na-tional ideology that all the component parts of the country subscribe to. “In the absence of a shared national vision or aspiration, primordial loyalties and sentiments largely hold sway among the citizens. “The sad reality is that we seem to derive more comfort, protection and security from our ethnic identity.

The concept of one Nigeria is still just that – a concept.” “What can we point to as Nigeria’s overarching vision that motivates the average citizen or that everyone aspires to actualize? How can we have and pursue an overarching vision when we think Fulani or Hausa or Yoruba or Igbo instead of Nigeria?” Drawing recommendations that can lift the country out of the current state of affairs, Okowa opposed the balkanization of the country, stating that “We can turn our diversity into a great source of strength and a springboard to build a strong multi-ethnic and multi-religious country that will be the envy of other nations.

“It is time we embrace the idea of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission with membership drawn from the six geo-political zones. I do not canvass for a Commission that will dig into history to apportion blames and pass judgment on political leaders.” Other speakers at the event are Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former House of Representative member, Uche Onyeagocha, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf. Dr. Reuben Abati, who chairs the board of RCDIJ, was the moderator of the conversation. Pa Adebanjo lamented the gross mistrust in the country, stating, however, that President Muhammadu Buhari has made it worse. According to the Afenifere leader, Buhari has enabled the entrenchment of corruption due to “the wrong people in his cabinet.”

He said: “Corruption is worse in Nigeria now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with. “There is gross mistrust in the country and unfortunately, the man ruling us now (Buhari) has made it worse. Adebanjo said Nigerians are living in denial of the times, adding that what will save Nigeria is to change the existing con-stitution. He said: “Anything outside that, there is no future for Nigeria. Corruption is worsening now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with. The president has all the wrong people in his cabinet.”

He also asked Nigerians to interrogate why the Northern region has more states and local governments than other parts of the country. He added: “The military made it so to favour the north. We in Afenifere once campaigned for Buhari because he promised us restructuring but now he has disappointed us all including those who brought him to power in 2015. “The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo wanted a constitution that would make every region but this current Constitution is retarding the development of the regions. That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent with a clear autonomy.”

The nonagenarian also said to tackle the armed herders problems, there is a need to go back to the issue and analyse why it snowballed under the incumbent president. On his part, Dr. Baba- Ahmed said the future of Nigeria does not need both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The NEF spokesman said the failure of the Buhari presidency should not be attributed to the North, because the region is a victim too and northerners are angry against the administration. He said Pa Adebanjo is wrong in saying that the people of the North have not been telling Buhari the truth. He said the NEF released a statement before the last general elections, asking Nigerians not to vote for the APC candidate. He added: “Nobody wants to see the end of the Buhari administration more than the North. Northerners support restructuring.

Like other ethnic nationalities, we are looking for equity, justice, and fair play because the North also sacrificed to build this country.” He noted that it is erroneous to say that the North is against power rotation between the region and the South. Nevertheless, he said anyone who wants the presidency should work for it and should not expect to get it based on blackmail or threat He said the people of the North are anxious to find common grounds that would bind them to other Nigerians and that they are sophisticated enough to vote for the best candidate, as they voted for the late Moshood Abiola in 1993 against Bashir Tofa.

The NEF spokesman said if President Buhari does not want to restructure, Nigerians should vote for a candidate in 2023 that will get the job done. He said secession is not an option and that the North is willing to talk to the rest of Nigerians because God created the country to stay together. He called for the emergence of a third force “because both the APC and the PDP cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land”.

He added: “It will take more than 10 years to rebuild the damage done to this country by the two parties.” Onyeagocha who represented Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said it would be better for the various ethnic nationalities to go their separate ways if it is not possible to save Nigeria. “We are victims of the two Abrahamic religions (Christianity and Islam). There will never be a day that each one will overrun the other.

There must be tolerance of one another and the two must learn to coexist. But where two people cannot coexist, they do not need to live together. Northern Nigeria can do better as an independent nation. If it is not possible for us to save Nigeria, then let us break up Nigeria peacefully.”

Blaming the elites for the division of the country, Prof Yusuf the masses are victims of such manipulation. He said Nigeria is almost a lost cause, “but we can still salvage it”. His words: “Kanuris have lost control of their youths; that is why we have Boko Haram. Fulanis have lost control of their youths; that is why we now have bandits terrorising the North. Igbos have control of their youths; that is why have members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who did not experience the civil war dictating the pace of events in the Southeast. In the Southwest, where they pride themselves on having the largest number of educated people in Nigeria, can you guess who is calling the shots? Sunday Igboho! Where are the elders?”

