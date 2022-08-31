News

ECOBA tasks graduating students on good conduct

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA) has charged the 2022 graduating students of the Benin-based college to be good ambassadors of the school in the pursuit of their aspirations. This is as the state government commended the excellent performance of the graduating students while prizes were offered to some of the best students.

The National Legal Adviser of ECOBA, Mr. Nosa Iyekekpolo, gave this charge during the 2022 graduation ceremony and prize giving day of the college. He urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the college and model good conduct that have been inculcated in them while enjoining them not locate any branch of the old boys in their new locations and be part of adding value to the school.

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, who was represented by Mrs. Mary Osegede, commended the outstanding performance of the students in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO). She urged them to be focused in their future endeavours so as to be successful in life, stating that “when you are educated, you can help the society and your parents. Be focused on your future endeavours and never believe that education is a scam. Parents should not be tired to educate their children, show them love and they will not go astray.” The President, ECOBA worldwide, and former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who was represented by the Administrator of ECOBA Office, Prof. Ogedengbe, urged the students to be of good conduct at all times.

 

