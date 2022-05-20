Ecobank bags ‘Excellence in Fintech- Banking Relationships’ award

Africa Fintech Summit has awarded Ecobank Group with “Excellence in Fintech-Banking Relationships” award in recognition of the bank’s activities to support and facilitate fintech growth on the African continent. According to a statement issued by the lender, it received the award at Africa Fintech Summit’ last meeting in Washington DC, United States of America.

“Africa Fintech Summit is a global knowledge-sharing platform that connects innovators, regulators and entrepreneurs, facilitating conversations and partnerships that help them explore financial technology solutions to improve African individuals, economies and societies. “The summit holds twice a year in Washington D.C. and a selected African country and sees stakeholders from around the world assemble to chart a progressive course for fintech in Africa by mobilizing investments, hashing out enabling policies, and sharing growth strategies,” the statement said.

It added: “The summit, which was the seventh edition of the bi-annual event, also recognized TeamApt for Excellence in Digital Banking, PiggyVest- Excellence in Savings and InvestTech, Flutterwave-Excellence in Fintech Infrastructure, while Excellence in Blockchain Technology went to Appzone Group. Others are Excellence in Fintech investment – Future Africa, Excellence in Cryptocurrency – Paxful, Excellence in Ecosystem Research – Briter Bridges, Excellence in Cross-border Solutions – PAPSS.

