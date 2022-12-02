Business

Ecobank cardholder wins allexpense paid trip to Qatar

A customer of Ecobank Nigeria, Eziuche Ejike Michael, has emerged one of the winners of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Spend & Win Campaign and has been rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Visa. The FIFA World Cup tournament is a truly global sporting event, bringing together different countries and diverse cultures on and off the field of play. As the Official Payments Sponsor of the World Cup, Visa conceived the campaign to reward customers and football lovers who were active users of their Visa cards with cardholders only needing to spend a minimum of N50,000 in at least 5 transactions to qualify.

The winners will have the opportunity of a first-class experience to the tournament, all expenses covered. Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, in her comments, said: “Mr Eziuche’s emergence as a winner is a reflection of the hassle-free payments experience our customers enjoy with their Ecobank Visa Cards.

At Ecobank, we are always innovating our services to suit our customers’ lifestyle, especially when it comes to how they can effortlessly access our products. I am truly delighted for him and wish him a memorable time in Qatar.” She further stated: ‘We understand our role as a leading payments provider, pioneering seamless payments experiences across Africa, this is why we partner with critical stakeholders like Visa to ensure that our customers can have cards that allow them to enjoy financial services from anywhere in the world. “Our promise to our customers has always been the same; to provide them with access to affordable and reliable financial services. We will continue to do so through our digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and over 50,000 agency banking locations.

 

Our Reporters

