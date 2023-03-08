Ecobank celebrates International Women’s Day

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has said its workplace is free of bias and gender-based discriminations. Speaking on the anniversary of International Women’s Day (IWD), Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Adekunle Adewuyi, stated that the bank as a responsible organisation, has in place structures for ensuring all women can reach their full potentials and have equal opportunities to men in advancing their careers and achieve promotion in the bank. According to him, “female staff are holding strategic leadership and management positions in the organization.

We are committed to creating a society and workplace that is free of bias and gender-based discrimination. As part of our IWD 2023 celebrations, we will be organizing health screening for our female staff in four different locations including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt. We will also host a Health Talk for female employees, who as at today constitute 51 percent of our workforce.”

Adewuyi further stated that the choice of this year’s theme #Embrace- Equity was apt, adding that while celebrating women and girls championing transformative technology and digital education, IWD 2023 will also address the impact of the digital gender gap in widening economic and social inequalities.

