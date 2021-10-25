Business News

Ecobank Day: Stop discrimination against victims of  mental health disorder – Akinwuntan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment towards promoting mental awareness for its staff, customers and the communities where it operates being part of its corporate action to support general wellbeing amongst citizens.

This, according to the bank, is necessary in view of the enormous stress people encounter while trying to play their part in sustaining the national economy.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan while speaking at the 2021 “Ecobank Day” event in Lagos  stated that there was need for people to exercise more sensitivity and be more supportive towards improving mental health.

According to him: “This year, we are focusing on how we can support one another to improve on our mental health. It is something we should be open to talk about; it is something that we should be able to share our concerns so that each of us can be sensitive to how we support one another and to manage the stress available in our environment.

“So, this year, we are focused on mental health, educating people on how to identify and manage the disease, while alsohelping reduce stigma and discrimination. We all know that Nigeria is a country with about 200 million people, and there is a lot of stress on all of us.

“At Ecobank, we encourage staff to speak out through word of mouth, written communication, WhatsApp, sms message, even if it is an anonymous call to support victims. We also try to identify things within the environment that could have a negative effect on our journey to better mental health, and quickly take them out.”

On her part, the Executive Director, Commercial Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji, urged colleagues to find a way to balance work with other aspects of their life.

“Please when you close work, shut down your system and find ways to connect with your spouse, family and in any other thing that will give you joy and happiness,” she said.

She noted that we must encourage people to feel comfortable to talk about their emotions, without shame, fear of being judged or abused.

She emphasized that anyone suffering or facing mental health problems should be aware that they can get help.

Experts at the event listed signs to watch out for in mental health to include; negative view of self, feeling alone, giving things away and frequent talks about death.

They noted that mental health disorders are one of the most common non-communicable diseases, noting that mental health issues can happen to anyone and it’s important to talk about it and also act on it.

Ecobank Day, is a Group’s flagship annual corporate and social responsibility event that ‘gives back’ to the local communities across the pan-African footprint.

The 2021 Ecobank Day had the theme ‘Mental Health – Time to Talk and Act!’. It marks the final stage of Ecobank’s three-year campaign to raise awareness and help prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Ecobank Day, which started in 2013, focusing each year on a specific theme. These have been Education for young people in Africa (2013); Malaria prevention and control (2014); Every African child deserves a better future (2015); ICT education in schools and improving maternal health (2016); Safe water management (2017); Orphanages (2018); Cancer (2019) and Diabetes (2020).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country’s southeast that is starting to spill into other areas. With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia’s most populous state imposed limits on the number […]
News

Nestle equips 150 children with skills on recycling waste, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More than 150 school children from St Paul’s Anglican School, Obafemi Owode and Salvation Army Primary School 1, Agbara, both in Ogun State, have benefitted from the sustainability training organised by Nestlé Nigeria. For six weeks, the children were trained on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste, in a bid to instill […]
Business

AstraZeneca reports COVID vaccine sales of $275m

Posted on Author Reporter

  AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales and shaved three cents per share from its earnings, as it posted better-than-expected results and forecast growth in the second half. This is the first time the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has given financial details of the distribution and sales of its vaccine, which it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica