Ecobank Ellevate celebrates female first class graduates

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Month, Ecobank Ellevate has singled out and celebrated five first class female University graduates. The graduates who are being celebrated for their excellence and distinctive nature, include, Abolaji Awodein, a graduate of Social Works; Nusirat Eniola Yusuf, Economics; Faith Nwachinemere, Estate Management and Anthonia Owani, Economics, all from the University of Lagos. Also included is Fisayo Ojo, who graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Computer Science. Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe, said the recognition and celebration of the first-class female graduates is in line with the bank’s deliberate policy to promote distinction and excellence. According to him, one of the ways to create a society that is free of bias and gender-based discrimination is to identify, recognize and reward excellence among the female folks in all spheres of life. This he noted would further encourage other women to aspire high and close the bias gap.
AfCFTA: NAFDAC tasks MSMEs over global presence
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reiterated the agency’s resolve to encourage micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Zone Area (AfCFTA) to expand their business frontiers and enter the global market. TAIWO HASSAN reports With the commencement […]
MAN: Sustained inflation burdens manufacturers’ profits, others
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s current 18.17 per cent inflation rate announced recently by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) will further affect the profitability of the manufacturing sector and its competitiveness in trading outside the shores of the country. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while reacting to the […]
Report: Basel’s reforms cushioned COVID-19 impact on banks
Regulatory reforms implemented since the financial crisis significantly helped banks absorb the shock caused by COVID-19, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has said. In an interim report, titled: “Early lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Basel reforms,” which assesses the effectiveness of post-crisis reforms, the committee noted that the banking system would have […]
