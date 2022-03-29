Business

Ecobank Ellevate celebrates female first class graduates

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Month, Ecobank Ellevate has singled out and celebrated five first class female University graduates. The graduates who are being celebrated for their excellence and distinctive nature, include, Abolaji Awodein, a graduate of Social Works; Nusirat Eniola Yusuf, Economics; Faith Nwachinemere, Estate Management and Anthonia Owani, Economics, all from the University of Lagos. Also included is Fisayo Ojo, who graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Computer Science. Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe, said the recognition and celebration of the first-class female graduates is in line with the bank’s deliberate policy to promote distinction and excellence. According to him, one of the ways to create a society that is free of bias and gender-based discrimination is to identify, recognize and reward excellence among the female folks in all spheres of life. This he noted would further encourage other women to aspire high and close the bias gap.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

