Ecobank employees to raise mental health awareness

Ecobank has said that this year’s “Ecobank Day” event, scheduled for Saturday, October 23, will focus on creating awareness on how to check mental health issues and stop the discrimination against victims of mental health. The lender said that arrangements have been made for staff, their families, customers and members of the community to engage in health walks across the country, health checks and fitness sessions, amongst others.

Ecobank Day is an annual event, when staff of the pan-African bank show commitment and give back to local communities where the bank has operations. Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe, said this year’s Ecobank Day, with the theme: “Mental Health – Time to Talk and Act,” marked the start of the final year of the threeyear campaign to raise awareness and help pre-vent non-communicable diseases in Africa.

He noted that the bank would be hosting impactful discussion sessions and mental health empowerment training programs to further raise awareness and help reduce stigma and discrimination in Nigeria. According to him, apart from marking Ecobank Day with a webinar, which is both virtual and physical, the bank has also lined up various activities to enhance the mental status of various Nigerians.

