Business

Ecobank foresees slower growth this year

Posted on

Ecobank Transnational, the pan-African lender with operations in 35 countries, has said that it foresees slower growth this year as a devaluation of local currencies pushes up its costs and make it more difficult for its clients to do business.

The Togo-based lender predicts revenue growth will slow to one per cent to three per cent this year, from five per cent in 2021, while loan extensions will probably increase by a maximum three per cent, after growing four per cent the previous year, Chief Financial Officer, Ayo Adepoju, said on an investor call, according to Bloomberg. Customer deposits are likely to rise by three per cent to five per cent, down from eight per cent, he said.

 

“These targets reflect as best as we could the uncertainties that we are all facing in the current environment,” the CFO said. “The strengthening of the US dollar has put pressure on our local currencies,” he added.

All but three of the 19 African currencies monitored by Bloomberg have weakened against the dollar since the start of March 2020, the month that the coronavirus was first detected on the continent. Authorities in Nigeria, Ecobank’s biggest market, have been forced to devalue the local unit three times in the last two years.

 

Access Bank, Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets, said last week it will target growth in markets with stronger currencies in a bid to protect its balance sheet and stabilise income. Ecobank had a cost-to-income ratio of 59 per cent in 2021 and doesn’t expect it to change markedly this year.

It expects the ratio to decline to 55 per cent by 2024. Business conditions are likely to improve over the next three years, as the lender benefits from diversification and African economies recover, according to Adepoju.

 

Improvements in businesses in some of the economies led to the recovery of $240 million in non-performing loans last year, resulting in the ratio of nonperforming loans to total credits improving to 6.2 per cent from 7.6 per cent in 2020. The ratio is expected to improve further to less than five per cent by 2024, the CFO said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

